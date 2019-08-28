The Wilson County Commission approved its annual budget last week but did not include a series of requests from Wilson County Schools, including nearly $4 million for teacher raises.
The requests were submitted as a part of the district’s needs assessment list — 14 items prioritized as “needs” by the district, ranging from salary increases to capital projects. The top prioritized item was a nearly $4 million teacher salary increase aimed at helping fill gaps caused by previous salary increases for teachers.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the county would need to raise property taxes about 9 cents in order to support that top priority.
The proposed salary increases included: $1,000 for teachers with five or fewer years of experience; $2,000 for teachers with six to 10 years of experience; $3,000 for teachers with 11 to 15 years or experience; $4,000 for teachers with 16 to 20 years of experience and $5,000 for teachers with 21 or more years of experience.
Wilson County Commissioner Lauren Breeze said the reason for the budget decision was that district’s original budget required $3.6 million in additional funding beyond the district’s approximate $1.68 million in growth money.
The Wilson County budget and education committees requested the district submit a status quo budget — a budget that has the same amount of funds as the previous budget, although money could be used differently.
Breeze said the district used an additional $1.5 million from its fund balance and removed a $2.1 million contributions to its insurance fund to include a scaled salary plan for teachers entering the district.
The salary plan, also costing around $4 million, caused some teacher supporters question if the district could have replaced the new teacher salary plan with the teacher pay raise plan.
Breeze said the district’s budget for classroom teachers increased about $3.4 million from last year because 35 additional teachers were needed due to increased student population. She said it also includes the merit pay increase for all teachers — approximately 1,325.
“There was a misunderstanding that the new hire plan cost the district between $3.7 and $4 million. The question was why was (Wilson County Schools) funding the new hire plan if they could use the same money to fund the $3.9 million needed for teacher raises,” Breeze said. “It is clear that the new hire plan is not costing the district anywhere near $4 million.”
Breeze said if the commission sent the budget back to the school board with instructions to include teacher raises, it could have meant the elimination of about 65 teaching positions.
“It is also important to point out that the commission can not alter or revise specific budget line items, so in reality, the commission cannot send the budget back to the (Wilson County school board) with instructions to include teacher raises,” Breeze said.