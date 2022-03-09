Cristiane Teal and Linda Spencer were nominated as Wilson County representatives for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state of Tennessee program honors volunteers in participating counties for their service.
This year there were 12 nominees from Wilson County.
Teal serves with the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club. She moved to Lebanon from London where she had a career as a fashion designer.
At last year’s Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair, Teal worked multiple shifts at the Rotary Club’s food booth. For the Read to Succeed school book project, Teal helped to sort hundreds of books and helped to deliver them to several schools in Lebanon.
She also serves as a volunteer at Compassionate Hands, the Community Help Center and SCAN (Senior Citizens Awareness Network of Wilson County Sheriff’s Office).
According to her nomination form “Wilson County thrives because of volunteerism, and Cris exemplifies this through the many hours that she has devoted to helping children, seniors, unhoused friends, those with debilitating illness and our community in general.”
Spencer previously owned Creative Balloons & Gifts in Lebanon and worked at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
She works for United Way of Wilson County Upper Cumberland as the office manager.
According to her nomination form, “Linda could call any number of people she could count on to help when the need would arise. It was hard to say no to her because you knew if she was calling there was a person who was truly in need.”