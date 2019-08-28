There may be a few bogeymen lurking about the greens, however most golfers can find more than 100 good reasons to aim toward Crossville. The “golf capital of Tennessee” boasts nine challenging courses.
That means a grand tally of 162 holes to challenge your best game. And with fall just around the corner, the weather should be cooler and Mother Nature will be displaying her finest colors.
Jeff Houston, director of golf at Fairfield Glade, estimates that somewhere between 175,000 to 190,000 rounds are played here per year.
He offers two reasons for why Cumberland County, which nestles on the Cumberland Plateau (Crossville, the county seat, is about 110 miles east of Nashville), lays claim to its title.
It’s due to “the amount of golf courses in the area, five at Fairfield Glade, two more in the county and two in the city (Bear Trace is considered city),” said Houston, “and the beauty of the courses combined with the amount of play during season make us the golf capital.
“Our prime months are April through October, and last year we played 125,000 paid 18 hole-rounds at Fairfield Glade. Normally that number would be around 140,000.”
Goodlettsville’s Lisa Moore has been making an annual trek to Crossville with three of her golfing girlfriends since 1995.
“We always go in the fall because it’s so pretty up there,” Moore said. “We started out staying just a couple of nights and now we stay four or five nights. Generally, we try to play most of the Fairfield courses, and in the past have played other courses in Crossville like Bear Trace and have thoroughly enjoyed it.
“We like going to Crossville because it’s close and convenient, and it’s just beautiful up there. You kind of get the feeling you’re going home or to a favorite place where you can relax and unwind, and the people who work at the courses you see year after year and are kind of like old friends. They’re very nice and very accommodating.”
Moore has played eight of the nine courses in the Crossville area and had one of the thrills of her life in 2010 when she made her first hole-in-one on the 14th hole at Heatherhurst Golf Club: The Crag Course at Fairfield Glade. She since has made a second ace but nothing compares to the first.
While golf is the main course for the ladies, there are other diversions for the four.
“Dining is usually second to golf. Originally, we would play 27 holes or 36. Now we just play 18, so the next thing is ‘where are we gonna eat?’ One of the places that has become a favorite is Forte’s Restaurant in Crossville on the square. We always make reservations to eat there one night. We like to go to Druid Hills’ clubhouse. They have a really good seafood buffet on Friday nights. We usually go to Lefty’s Barbecue, and we eat golf-course fare when we come into the turn and grab a sandwich. Crossville is just a beautiful place to play golf,” Moore said.
For details about golf in Crossville, call 1-877-GOLF-TN1 or go online to: golfcapitaltenn.com.
Dorchester Golf Club at Fairfield Glade
576 Westchester Dr., Crossville
Phone: (931) 484-3709
Website: fairfieldglade.cc
Head pro (years with the club): Jack Sixkiller (22 years)
Year course opened: 1977
Yardage from white tees: 5,817
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: “By today’s standards the course is not long, but the bentgrass greens, narrow tree-lined fairways, strategically placed bunkers and water on six of the 18 golf holes makes Dorchester Golf Club a challenge for even the skilled golfer,” — Jeff Houston, director of golf at Fairfield Glade for 28 years.
Signature hole: No. 13 is a par-three that plays 30 yards downhill as it drops from tee to green. The green is cut out of forest to give a dramatic effect and to add to the intrigue is a creek that borders the rear of the green complex.
Druid Hills Golf Club at Fairfield Glade
435 Lakeview Dr., Crossville
Phone: (931) 484-3711
Website: fairfieldglade.cc
Head pro (years with the club): Rag Jones (17 years)
Year course opened: The first nine opened in 1970, all 18 in 1973
Yardage from white tees: 5,827 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: Located on the highest point in Fairfield Glade, Druid Hills provides several 360-degree scenic views of the surrounding mountains.
Signature hole: No. 14 is a par-5 that offers a spectacular view to the east where on a clear day you can see 40 miles. The green is guarded in the front by a natural rock wall with a waterfall to add to the spectacular view.
Heatherhurst Golf Club: The Brae Course at Fairfield Glade
421 Stonehenge Dr., Crossville
Phone: (931) 484-3799
Website: fairfieldglade.cc
Head pro (years with the club): Jeremy Jones (14 years)
Year course opened: The Brae Course debuted the Mountain Nine in 1988 and the Creek Nine in 1991. The opening date of the Brae Course and Crag Course as a 36-hole facility was May 27, 2000.
Yardage from white tees: 5,980 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: On the front nine, Heatherhurst Brae features a double dogleg par-5 said to be one of the toughest in Tennessee. The back nine offers three par-3s, three par-4s and three par-5s with undulating fairways and encroaching bunkers.
Signature hole: No. 10 is a long par-5 that plays downhill all the way to the green, and Lake Dartmoor guards wayward approach shots to the right and rear.
Heatherhurst Golf Club: The Crag Course at Fairfield Glade
421 Stonehenge Dr., Crossville
Phone: (931) 484-3799
Website: fairfieldglade.cc
Head pro (years with the club): Jeremy Jones (14 years)
Year course opened: The Crag Course debuted the Pine Nine in 1989 and the New Nine in 2000.
Yardage from white tees: 5,564 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: Heatherhurst Crag is player-friendly with tee locations ranging from the most forward tee at 3,600 to the blue tees at 6,200. Bentgrass tees and greens and wide fairways make it great for short hitters and strategically placed bunkers add to the fun.
Signature hole: No. 17 is a short par-4 that offers a dramatic tee shot that plays downhill to a narrow fairway. If the view doesn’t get you the tee shot will. With Dogwood Branch bordering the left of the fairway and a huge bank and out of bounds guarding the right, a precise drive is required.
Stonehenge Golf Course at Fairfield Glade
222 Fairfield Blvd., Crossville
Phone: (931) 484-3731
Website: fairfieldglade.cc
Head pro (years with the club): Corey Wade (10 years)
Year course opened: 1985
Yardage from white tees: 6,202 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: Stonehenge features bentgrass tees, fairways and greens. Natural rock outcroppings come into play on several holes, with a 15-foot layered stone retaining wall running along the left and rear of the downhill par-3 14th hole.
Signature hole: No. 14 boasts a dramatic drop from the tee to the green making this a must-see par 3. Lake Dartmoor awaits in the back for a breathtaking view.
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Lane, Crossville
Phone: (931) 707-1640
Website: tnstateparks.com/golf/course/bear-trace-at-cumberland-mountain
Head pro (years with the club): Kelvin Burgin (6 years)
Year course opened: 1998
Yardage from white tees: 5,916 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: “The golf course has no homes on it. It’s just you and nature,” head pro Burgin said.
Signature hole: No. 7
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd., Crossville
Phone: 931-788-3301
Website: www.laketansigolf.com
Head pro (years with the club): Gavin Darbyshire (1 year)
Year course opened: 1958
Yardage from white tees: 6,205 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: The course provides a good challenge for better players from the back tees (6,701 yards) and is still very enjoyable and manageable for mid to high handicap golfers from more forward tees.
Signature hole: No. 18 is a par-5 playing slightly uphill and measuring 592 yards from the back tee. The generous fairway bends from right to left along a hillside as it wraps around Lake Hiawatha. The elevated green, which also slopes toward the lake, presents a challenging finishing target.
Cumberland Cove Golf Course (formerly Mountain Ridge)
16941 Highway 70 N., Monterey
Phone: 931-839-3313
Website: facebook.com/cumberlandcove/
Head pro (years with the club): Sam Hick, a former PGA member/professional, is general manager.
Year course opened: Front nine in 1967; back nine in 1996. The course was named initially Dripping Springs Golf Course after the surrounding community.
Yardage from white tees: 6,205 yards
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: The course is a tale of two sides. The front nine is wide open but still a viable challenge for both high and low handicappers. The back nine is long and tight with our signature risk/reward 14th hole being the cornerstone of a difficult final nine.
River Run Golf Club
1701 Tennessee Ave., Crossville
Phone: 931-456-4060
Website: facebook.com/RiverRunGolfClub/
Most unique or outstanding factor about the course: Features of the River Run course include its signature par-3 island green, and it has the longest and shortest holes in Cumberland County.