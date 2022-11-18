Halloween is over. Or put another way, it’s now officially Christmas!
How do I know? Because as we were driving home on Halloween night, I almost drove into a ditch twisting my neck to look at the lone homeowner on Highway 70 who had already placed a lit Christmas tree in the front window for all the world to see.
Now that’s confidence! Props to you ma’am.
And as we know, it takes just one brave soul to lead the way.
Everyone in town must have seen the same tree that I did because within days, friends were posting photos of their Christmas trees on Facebook.
Now most people were posting with a hint of “this may be wrong, but ohhhh it feels so right!” But regardless, trees are up. And I, for one, am Team Christmas all the way.
With the kids away and plans to travel for Thanksgiving, I’ve put a few random pumpkins on the mantels, lit my pumpkin spice candle and enjoyed a cup or two of pumpkin laced coffee. But as far as I’m concerned, that’s good enough.
After the last few years, I don’t have the energy to hunt down my pilgrim placemats nor build a pillar of pumpkins on the front porch.
Instead, I’m ready for something a little more soothing. Cue the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas music now.
Thankfully, I work with many like-minded people who’ve already started wearing Christmas sweaters, strung lights on their desks and are officially playing Christmas music in our front lobby.
It’s heaven.
That is, if you are Team Christmas. If you are Team Thanksgiving, well, this may not be your year.
My husband claims to be Team Thanksgiving, but that’s a lie. He just isn’t Team Get the Christmas Stuff out of the Attic.
“No. I’m not getting the trees down. It’s not even close to Thanksgiving. First you do the turkey, then you do Christmas, that’s just how it works!” he tries to argue as if he were ever Team Thanksgiving.
“A turkey isn’t soothing! You can’t light up a turkey and there is no music for Thanksgiving! We just went through a world-wide pandemic and the whole world just wants to sit under a blanket, watch Hallmark Christmas movies and forget the last three years ever happened. I’m getting that tree down whether you help me or not,” says Team Christmas on steroids this year.
“Have at it! I’m watching college football, which is another sign it’s not Christmas,” he hollers to me as I start wading through the attic.
Six hours later, I’m sipping hot chocolate, looking at my first Christmas tree of the season.
Team Didn’t Help Me walks in and I grab the remote to turn the music on. My Christmas lights turn on and off to “Feliz Navidad,” and I love every stinking minute of it.
“You are not well,” he comments.
“Yeah, I know,” I respond.
It’s probably going to be the battle of the teams right up until we return from Turkey day but then Team Excuses is going to have no choice but to start stringing up those outside lights.
And Team Christmas can’t wait.
Angel Kane and her writing partner, Becky Andrews have been sharing the good, the bad and the funny of family life, married life and work life in their column “Telling Tales” for almost two decades. When not raising kids, pestering their husbands or chasing the family dog, cat or goat around Lebanon – they are both busy at work. In their other life, Angel Kane is an attorney and Becky Andrews is a real estate agent. Angel can be reached at akane@kane-law.com and Becky can be reached at beckysoldtennessee@gmail.com. They love hearing from their readers so give them a shout out anytime!