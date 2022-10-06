Besides the charging block used for cell phones, iPads, and watches, it’s probably the most powerful object in households. No matter what you call it — clicker, channel changer or thingie, the television remote controls more than the televisions. It controls the mood.

And since most of us have more than one remote, the chaos that ensues when one or more is lost or low on battery power can be earth-shattering. The operation of these devices is so delicate that if one little button is pressed out of sequence or the remote that controls the volume is used before the remote that controls the cable box, it throws a wrench in the entire television-watching experience. For how long, no one knows. Maybe one episode of “Yellowstone”; maybe the whole season.

