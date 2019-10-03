Ten recent high school graduates from Wilson County are among the 320 students who received college scholarships from scholarship funds within The Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee works to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties.
“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
A total of $715,850 is being awarded to students from 128 scholarship funds within The Community Foundation. Each year, The Community Foundation scholarship committee reviews applications on behalf of donors who entrust The Foundation with administering the annual awards.
The students are:
Brandon Allison from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University.
Alexis Bazydola from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut.
Caitlin Glover from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Freed-Hardeman University.
Cameron Grooms from Watertown High School, received the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship and Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
Katelynn Hayzlett from Wilson Central High School, received the Tennessee Trucking Foundation Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Rachel Lawrence from Wilson Central High School, received the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Macy Lee from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
Bently Spicer from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Belmont University.
LeAnna Tanner from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend The University of Tennessee.
Jack Wilson from Mt. Juliet High School, received the Buddy Pierce and Maggie P. Speight Scholarship for the Arts to attend Volunteer State Community College.