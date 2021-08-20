Imagine teenage athletes squaring up helmet to helmet on the gridiron every afternoon in the summer and fall, and yet they’ve never sat side by side at desks in the classroom, never swapped sandwiches in the cafeteria nor sung a school alma mater.
Welcome to the world of the Tennessee Heat, mostly an eight-man football team composed of homeschoolers who sweat it out most weekday afternoons August through November at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet as they converge from all corners of the Midstate.
They may not attend a brick-and-mortar school, but they share a common goal.
Last November they came oh-so-close to making it into the National Home School Association National Championship, missing by one game. Nevertheless, they were the best eight-man squad in Tennessee.
“Last season, we defeated the 2019 state champions, Ezell Harding, and the 2018 state champions, Christian Community. Based on our undefeated record in eight-man football in the state of Tennessee and with our only losses coming at the hands of the three-time repeat National Home School Association champions, Evangel Christian (Alabaster Ala.), we gave our team the title of 2020 uncontested state champions in eight-man football,” said Ryan Scott, who is in his sixth year as head coach.
“Other than losing to the best team in the region, we had a really great season. We play both eight- and 11-man football against private, public and boarding schools in Tennessee and surrounding states. We were 1-1 in 11-man. We beat Red Boiling Springs and lost to Webb School.”
Scott noted that there will be 14 or 15 eight-man teams this year in Tennessee, while Alabama boasts more than 40 teams.
The Tennessee Heat, which averages between 15 and 25 players, played their first 11-man game in 2019. This year they will play four. And in this 13th season, for the first time, they will field a junior high team.
The Heat senior high squad has 24 players and the junior high team numbers 13. The young athletes come from Wilson, Sumner, Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson, Macon and Montgomery counties. For some the drive to practice is 90 minutes.
The teams do not practice in the morning. The junior high team trains 4-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and the senior team 5-8 p.m. on those days. Both teams practice 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Scott said, “There is very little difference between eight-man and 11-man football. The biggest are space issues, going to a 40-yard by 80-yard field, and how you defend or exploit that space, and the number of players. We intentionally designed our offensive team to be portable so they are able to make adjustments easily. All skills positions and the names of the plays are the same. The greatest challenge is to those players that have to fill those three blocking roles.
“I don’t feel like we lost a beat when went from eight-man to 11. And I’ve not seen any difficulty in going from eight-man one week to 11-man the next week. I got a call from the Red Boiling Springs coach wanting to schedule a junior high game this year, and I convinced him coach to play an eight-man game.
“I haven’t seen any other team in Tennessee going back and forth, but other Alabama teams play hybrid schedules, so I have witnessed other programs doing that,” he said.
The Tennessee Heat practices and plays their home eight-man games at Charlie Daniels Park. Typically they play their 11-man games on Mt. Juliet Christian School’s field, but due to tornado damage to that field they will play their first home game Aug. 28 at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Starting with basketball
Heat sports began 14 years ago in the form of a middle-school basketball team for homeschoolers wanting to play school teams in the area. The program has expanded to as many as 10 sports from middle school through high school. It is organized as a 501©3 non-profit with a 12-member board of directors.
Other sports offered in the fall are girls’ volleyball, cheer and dance, and cross country. Winter sports include dance and boys’ basketball, while spring offerings are track and field, baseball, archery and possibly golf.
Scott said the first Heat football team was organized by Steve Bates. Steve Herndon was head coach the first seven years and now serves as chairman of the board. Bates’ son, Josh, was the first Heat player to receive a full scholarship and played running back and linebacker at Cumberland University.
Likely some other Heat gridironers wish to follow in his cleats.
Team co-captain Carter Sutton, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior from Clarksville, plays wide receiver, running back and defensive end and drives 65 minutes to practice.
He describes playing eight-man football as being, “The same football but like a smaller school so I get a lot more playing time on both sides of the ball. I love to get out there and compete. There’s no better way than to get out on the football field with the ball and see what you can do.”
As for losing in the semifinals last season, he said, “It was humbling, but it also showed us we can get there.”
Jonah Britton, 18, a senior from Mt. Juliet, plays defensive end, nose tackle and offensive lineman and is the other co-captain and glad for the opportunity to play an eight-man game.
“With a smaller team I have a better chance to play. I’m too small for Mt. Juliet and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, but here you can get a chance. It gives me an opportunity to work out, to fight for and to have a team to care about. I really consider these guys my brothers and playing with them and praying with them is something I wouldn’t give up for the whole world,” he said.
Aden Luchtefeld, 17, a junior from Christiana, about an hour drive away, plays wide receiver and cornerback. He said, “The teammates I have here are like family, and the coaches are great coaches. I play because I like the opportunity for big plays, especially open-field tackles.”
The pastor on the sideline
Coach Scott, who played football at San Clemente High School in Southern California, spent a year at a junior college before receiving a full scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Martin in West Tennessee. Working in the asset management business, he is a certified financial planner and real estate broker.
He started as an assistant coach with the Heat football team its first year and helped launch the baseball team and was head coach for six years. His wife, Kristi, whom he met in college, is the cheer and dance team head coach.
“We got involved when I was acting as a youth pastor at a local church, and my wife and I decided to take in a young man flunking out at McGavock High School and to homeschool him, and he wanted to play sports. It was pretty much like the movie, ‘The Blind Side.’ That year he was in our Christmas card and living in our house,” said Scott.
“That’s when I sought out Steve Herndon to see if I could help. The young man played all three sports. From there I had the opportunity to do some ministry and do some things for players that coaches did for me as a young man and use it as a platform to encourage young men and give them life lessons and a healthy outlook. I have two boys, Ryan and Ross, who both played Heat football.”
The most important thing he hopes his players will leave with after playing with the Tennessee Heat? “An authentic relationship with Jesus Christ. That’s what we’re about,” he said.
Other members of the coaching squad include assistant offensive coordinator, running back and quarterback coach Jeremy Corley; strength and conditioning and assistance linebacker coach Andrew Corley, linebacker coach Cliff Luchtefeld, special teams and defensive back coach
Wayne Rial, offensive and defensive line coach Brandon Curtis, and assistant offensive and defensive line coach Ross Scott.
“I feel like this is going to be another great year. We’ve got new talented athletes that joined our program and will make an impact,” said Scott. “Our aspiration is to return to the National Home School Association National Championship. We have the talent to be undefeated in eight-man and maybe even 11-man.
“Charlie Daniels Park has generously provided Heat football the honor of calling the park the home of Heat football and has offered to help our program with anything we need to make the park an incredible place to call home. It is our hope and prayer that Heat sports will always be a greater blessing to those blessing us, and we will be diligent to accomplish that end at Charlie Daniels Park.”