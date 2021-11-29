Two separate car crashes, one involving a motorcycle, in Wilson County resulted in two fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The first fatal wreck occurred Thanksgiving Day on Carthage Highway east of Lebanon.
A 2009 Ford Mustang, driven by Laylon Palk, 20, of Lebanon, was traveling east on Carthage Highway. It crossed over the westbound lane and collided with a 2016 Dodge Charger, driven by Ajah Coggins, 18, of Lebanon, and a 13-year-old male passenger, according to a THP preliminary crash report.
The Ford Mustang then ran off the right side of the road at the intersection of Carthage Highway and Rome Pike.
Palk died as a result of the crash. A small child was in the car with Palk but survived, according to the THP report.
Coggins and the 13-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The second fatal wreck occurred at the intersection of Central Pike and S. Rutland Road near Mt. Juliet on Sunday.
Gavin Cole, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was traveling east on Central Pike on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when it struck a Honda Civic driven by Deborah Dancsecs of Loganville, Ga. at the South Rutland Road intersection, according to a THP preliminary crash report.
Cole, a Green Hill High School student and athlete, died as a result of the collision.
Green Hill Principal Kevin Dawson sent an email to parents of the school’s students on Monday morning after students were told of Cole’s death. Dawson said that Green Hill counselors and additional counselors provided by the school district were available to the students.