Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Hot. High 93F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.