When our editor asked me to write a column about Mother’s Day, I was excited. As a mother of two boys, I would of course have a lot to say about motherhood. Only then — I didn’t.
It reminded me of the Winnie the Pooh story where Piglet asks Pooh how to spell “love” and Pooh responds: “You don’t spell it. You feel it.”
I could never put motherhood into words in a way that does it justice. It is one of those things where “if you know, you know.” It is consuming. It fills your heart. It takes all of your energy and then some.
There comes a time when you don’t remember your life before motherhood — and that is just fine. Being a mother is a gift. A journey. The other day I told my husband (who is the product of a wonderful mother and mother-in-law, Judy Knowles): “This is the happy time in our life.”
This time when the kids are small and need me; when this house is filled with noise and piles of laundry; when our days are jam-packed toting car seat-bound kids to school, daycare, ball practice, doctor’s visits, Chuck E. Cheese.
What will my life be like when this part is done? When I’m not up until midnight making Dr. Seuss-themed meals for my son’s class? When they don’t want to hug me? When they have grown up and have families of their own?
Then it occurred to me: Motherhood never ends. It only changes from season to season and that makes every moment precious.
My mother, Pamela Garrett, was the best mom when I was little — and she’s still the best mom now that I am an adult. It is just different. Back then, she was driving me to cheer practice and bringing real camels to school for my show-and-tell.
Now, she is the person I call when I have a sick child who has thrown up on my way to work. Even though she’s never drank coffee a day of her life, she goes to Starbucks before she comes to my house and gets me a Caramel Macchiato. Her being nearby can make the most traumatic day bearable.
When my second son, Jake, was born and spent his first week in the ICU at Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt — we couldn’t have visitors inside of the hospital — but my mother called from the parking garage with my 8-year-old JR.
She’s always there — teaching me how to be a good mother by her example. When there is something child-related happening I usually ask myself: What would my mom do?
I’m not too old to say — I still need my mom.
Each of us has a story about mothers or motherhood to share. Whether you are a daughter, new mom, single mom, stepmom, or grandmother, I hope you reminisce on some of your own today. Enjoy the season you are in and then the next.
As I put my children in bed tonight and look at their sweet faces it is hard to imagine a day when they are adults and no longer live here, but from what I hear being a Neenee or Memaw is something to look forward to.
Sabrina Garrett Knowles is a former news editor of the Wilson Post and writes the weekly Woman of Wilson feature for the newspaper.