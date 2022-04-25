CFMT_logo - ONLINE ONLY

There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered nonprofits with its generosity.

This year’s The Big Payback’s 24-hour online giving event is May 4-5.

A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

Donors can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size from $10 and up.

Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations. In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million.

The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Wilson County are:

Cedarcroft Home; Lantern Lane Farm; Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency; Old Friends Senior Dogs; Prospect; Charis Health Center; Compassionate Hands of Wilson County; Empower Me Center Day Camp; Humane Association of Wilson County/ New Leash on Life; Lebanon Senior Citizens Center; Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center; Rest Stop Ministries; Sherry’s Hope; Tennessee Respite Coalition; United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland; Wilson County Salvation Army; 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center; Audience of One Productions; Cedar Seniors; Conquering CHD – Tennessee; Country K-9 Rescue; Cross Strength Ministries; DrugFree WilCo; Fiddlers Grove Foundation; Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park; FUTURO; Generations of Grace / The Faith Store; Hickory Hill Farm; Historic Lebanon Tomorrow; History Associates of Wilson County / Fite-Fessenden House; Leadership Wilson; Middle-Tennessee Pow-Wow; Scenic Tennessee; Senior Ride Wilson; Tennessee Senior Olympics; Vine Branch Fellowship; Wilson Books from Birth; Wilson County Black History Committee; Wilson County CASA; Wilson County Civic League; Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association Inc. (Rehab 23); Wilson County Master Gardeners.

