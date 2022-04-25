There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered nonprofits with its generosity.
This year’s The Big Payback’s 24-hour online giving event is May 4-5.
A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.
Donors can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size from $10 and up.
Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations. In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million.
The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Wilson County are:
Cedarcroft Home; Lantern Lane Farm; Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency; Old Friends Senior Dogs; Prospect; Charis Health Center; Compassionate Hands of Wilson County; Empower Me Center Day Camp; Humane Association of Wilson County/ New Leash on Life; Lebanon Senior Citizens Center; Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center; Rest Stop Ministries; Sherry’s Hope; Tennessee Respite Coalition; United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland; Wilson County Salvation Army; 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center; Audience of One Productions; Cedar Seniors; Conquering CHD – Tennessee; Country K-9 Rescue; Cross Strength Ministries; DrugFree WilCo; Fiddlers Grove Foundation; Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park; FUTURO; Generations of Grace / The Faith Store; Hickory Hill Farm; Historic Lebanon Tomorrow; History Associates of Wilson County / Fite-Fessenden House; Leadership Wilson; Middle-Tennessee Pow-Wow; Scenic Tennessee; Senior Ride Wilson; Tennessee Senior Olympics; Vine Branch Fellowship; Wilson Books from Birth; Wilson County Black History Committee; Wilson County CASA; Wilson County Civic League; Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association Inc. (Rehab 23); Wilson County Master Gardeners.