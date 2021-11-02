When the Mt. Juliet High School Golden Bear drama troupe premiers “The Diary of Anne Frank,” it will fulfill a bucket list for first-time high school director Mitchell Vantrease.
He is a founder of the community theatre company CenterStage and has always wanted to do the show there.
“The reason I chose the show because it’s on my bucket list and I was going to do the show for CenterStage,” Vantrease said. “I feel like we’re in a time, where we need to go back and always talk about the past, so things won’t get repeated, and we’ll always remember. There are different forms of prejudice and racism out there. It’s not just one form that everybody sees. This is a good time to revisit the past.”
Students at West Wilson Middle School are studying Anne Frank’s life, Vantrease said. It’s part of the state curriculum and he said “this is perfect time to do the show. It will give other students the opportunity to see her life outside of reading the book. A lot of students across the county and state are reading ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’ I had no clue. I just chose the dates, and other people started telling me the timing is perfect.”
The actors and technical people on the show learned a “lot about tolerance, about the Holocaust and World War II,” he said. “They studied the play and the time and that gave them the opportunity to go back and study before they said the lines. They had to do research before the show started. We spent a day and talked about the real Frank family as well as the people in secret annex.”
Vantrease was the after-school drama director at Winfree Bryant and worked as an educational assistant at Byars Dowdy. As opposed to Winfree Bryant, Vantrease is at MJHS all day, teaching the curriculum, including Introduction to Theatre, Technical Theatre and Advance Acting.
While CenterStage is on hiatus until January, he is not letting go of that company either. He said he will continue to be the artistic director, but probably will not be directing the shows individually. He might have time to act in a show, however, he said.
Vantrease is finishing the teacher embedded program at Cumberland University.