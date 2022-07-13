Both Adam and Brandy Yates have a ton of experience in the food service industry and on a whim decided to open The Paper Mill restaurant in the city where they live.
And if the June 24 soft opening of the Southern-style restaurant site previously occupied by Courtney’s Restaurant is a bellwether then this cool restaurant is going to be quite popular in north Mt. Juliet.
The Yates’ partner, Justin Ragan, is also a Mt. Juliet resident.
“Our dream was to open up a delicious and affordable restaurant where anyone can feel welcomed and be greeted with smiling faces,” said Adam, who works in the back of the restaurant while his wife, Brandy, runs the front.
They also own Axe Ventures near Opry Mills, and in Murfreesboro. Ragan also owns Nashville Rooftops.
Chef Bandon Frohne helped with the food concept and Johnathan Humphrey is the restaurant’s chef cooking it up on the grill.
Right now, it’s all about breakfast and lunch, Adam said.
“But soon, we hope to build out the other area of the space for a dinner and bar section,” he said.
Adam said they have always wanted a restaurant/bar and finding the Courtney’s space was simply “good luck!” They looked at sites in Lebanon as well. Because they all live in Mt. Juliet, this space on N. Mt. Juliet Road was the ticket.
“We really have a menu that appeals to all pallets,” Adam said. “We just have a lot of flavors.”
The Tax Mex omelet is his recommendation for Paper Mill newbies. The Sunrise Grit Bowl is stone ground gouda grits, andouille sausage, kale, two eggs and smoky tomato gravy. The cinnamon toast waffle will melt the soul of a foodie.
“Our sausage and gravy is amazing,” Adam said.
Those who want to do lunch can order sandwiches, burgers, and street corn.
The Yates have two children, ages 8 and 10, and they both coach a team in the West Wilson Basketball Association.
Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor Ray Justice complimented the new restaurant.
“It’s so exciting to see this new restaurant on our side of town,” he said. “The owners live in Mt. Juliet and have invested here.”
Adam echoed Justice’s enthusiasm.
“We are at the beginning and really excited,” Adam said. “It’s started good, and we want to keep the ship going. The bar is under construction and dinner service is planned. We are so grateful for everyone’s support so far. Come and see us!”