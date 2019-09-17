Centerstage Theatre Company’s “The Piano Lesson” opens next week.
This is the second time that Centerstage has planned to produce the play. Last year, it was five days away from opening when leading man Thomas Tapley died of a drug overdose, director and actor Mitchell Vantrease said.
“Our set was finished and costumes,” he said. “We were getting ready to go into technical and dress rehearsal when we heard the news. So that following weekend, instead of our play we all attended his funeral. After a few weeks of attempting to go on, we decided as a theater family to postpone our show until we all could heal and do this show in memory of him because he was very special to us.”
Tapley, also known as Tap, started with Centerstage three years ago, Vantrease said.
“He never acted before,” Vantrease said. “His first play with us was August Wilson’s ‘Fences,’ where he played the supporting role of Lyons Maxon. He was so eager and excited to learn about the craft of acting and theater. I hadn’t seen that much enthusiasm from an individual in a long time.
Tapley was chosen to play ‘Boy Willie’ in “The Piano Lesson because, “he really was the epitome of that character and he earned it in the auditions. The role was really going to show his depth and real range as an actor. And I couldn’t wait for people to see all of his skills utilized on the stage.”
Tapley was also a “a kind and nice person,” Vantrease said. “I really took him under my wing to mentor him. He was well on his way to becoming something great in the acting. Tap was more than a friend, but like a little brother to me. The day I found out he was no longer with us. I was heartbroken and wasn’t sure I would continue on with theater. But I know he would want me to keep going.”
This year, Centerstage will donate a portion of the proceeds from the show to the TTap Foundation (Thomas Tapley Foundation), Vantrease said.
“The mission is to educate, advocate and support citizens of Wilson County in the prevention, recovery and treatment of opioid addicted persons. I’m proud that we could help with this mission, because I know it’s important. Tap was a recovering addict when he first started with Centerstage and he really tried to beat his addiction.’
“The Piano Lesson” was written by August Wilson. The drama is about a brother and sister in 1940s Pittsburgh who’ve had a piano in their family for generations. The piano tells the history of their family, which goes back to slavery.
Boy Willie, the brother, wants to sell the piano and take the money to buy land for their family. But his sister Berniece wants to keep piano because she believes preserving their family history is more important
“The Piano Lesson is one of my favorite plays because the characters are so relatable,” Vantrease said. “The story is about an African-American family. But what I love about it is that you anyone who sees this production will be able to understand it. This is a story about a family trying to preserve their heritage while looking to the future and I believe that no matter who you are I think we can understand it.”
There are seven roles. Some of the cast are from last year’s production, including Jared Dalton, Jenny Smith, Ethan Jones and Brittany Dowlen.
This year, Vantrease is joining the cast as well as directing. There are also two new Centerstage actors — Janiyah Ellison, and Leonard Ledford, who will be taking on the role of Boy Willie in Tapley’s place.
“Rehearsals are going well, and we are all doing our best to honor Tap, his memory and this great work from August Wilson,” Vantrease said.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE PIANO LESSON
Who: Centerstage Theatre Company
Where: Winfree Bryant Middle School, 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon
When: Sept 20-22, Sept. 27-29. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. on Sundays
Tickets: Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com, Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square or at the door.