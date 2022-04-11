Cumberland University’s music department held a showcase last Saturday featuring the school’s concert band, jazz band, marching band, jazz choir, the Cumberland Chorale, and the University Singers choirs.
“I have a very full schedule that only allows us to meet together a couple days a week, but I am so proud of these students for coming together to create great music for the concert,” Cumberland University Director of Choirs Sandy Elliott said. “Having this showcase is important because it gives other Cumberland students a chance to hear each ensemble in the music department, and it’s also a good recruiting tool.”
There are 19 students in the University Singers (all voice ranges) and 12 students in the Cumberland Chorale (treble voices only). At last Saturday’s event, The Chorale sang, “Ad Astra” and the University Singers sang, “How Can I Keep From Singing” with soloist Danielle Logan. The jazz choir quartet sang “My Romance.”
There are 15 students in the Phoenix marching band, and 10 in the concert band program. The marching band, directed by Wayne Ray, played “Firebird Suite” and “The Great Gate of Kyiv” directed by Shelby Shelton.
The concert band performed “Irish Washerwoman” which featured senior xylophone players Kaitlyn Isenberg and Taylor Glover. The Jazz band played “How High the Moon” with trumpet soloist Korrine Key.
The spring band concert is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Heydel Fine Arts Center. Admission to the concert is free.