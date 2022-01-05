It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Dallus Whitfield took thousands of pictures and the folks who knew him could probably say a thousand or more words about Dallus. I am one of them.
I started working with Dallus in 2008 when I was just 19. Thanks to an introduction by Bob and Pam Black, I was hired part-time at The Lebanon Democrat to cover weekend happenings in Wilson County. That led to a full-time position after I finished my degree at Cumberland University.
Dallus called us the “Weekend Warriors” because of the many Saturdays we covered event after event in Lebanon. Dallus had a great sense of humor and a sly remark for just about anything.
One uneventful Saturday we managed to create front page news out of a charity car wash. “We’re squeezing lemons, Brini!” he said, followed by a classic Dallus joke: “This is why they pay me the big bucks.”
My editor and mentor then was Amelia Hipps and in retrospect I see that by placing me under the watchful eye of Big D, as many called him, I was given an “in” to all things Wilson County. Dallus knew everyone and I was his sidekick. He taught me how to be a good reporter, to always ask how to spell someone’s name and that I had to wear my press badge on assignments. I would keep it in my purse or lose it until the day Dallus laminated it and presented it to me on a lanyard. “D hooked you up, kid,” he said.
Dallus was a creature of habit. I could almost judge the places we’d go by the day. If it was between 2-4 p.m., we were at Sonic for half-priced teas. If it was a Sunday evening, he, me and our other trusty coworker, Marie Corhern, were at Captain D’s.
However, sometimes hanging with D would take you places out-of-the-ordinary — like when Dallus talked Marie and I into attending a Def Leppard concert where I knew only one song.
In 2012 I took another journalism job at The Wilson Post. On my last day, Dallus gave me a pair of camera earrings. Although I was excited for this new venture, it was hard to separate the “Dynamic Duo” in local journalism. Wilson Post owner Dave Gould saw the value in it because shortly after he purchased The Post, Dallus joined the team. Dave even let us have our own social column: Sabrina & Dallus on the Scene.
My years at The WIlson Post were the most fun I’ve ever had — and those tricks of the trade Dallus had taught me paid off. I was promoted to editor in 2017.
The mix of personalities made for one big work family and journalistic gold. Tommy being Tommy. MaryAnn and Shelley being their sweet, sassy and nurturing selves. Becky being bubbly. Zach trying to manage the group. Carrie on design — doing the unexpected. And Dallus — always the professional, ready to roll when the news hit.
He worked harder than anyone to be at every event and capture the moment. Many times, I’d ask him to cover a story I’d come up with which was greeted with his response: “What have you roped me into?”
He’d, of course, go along with it — whether our story involved going to a salon and spa, driving to Nashville for Tracy Lawrence’s Turkey Fry, or even touring the jail. His only stipulation was that he drive.
We’d get in his blue car, dubbed “The News Machine ‘’ and jam out to Elton John or Trans Siberian Orchestra while eating Tic-tac’s. Dallus was the best listener and when anyone had a bad day, he truly cared and would hear the whole story.
If you are reading this, there is a chance that Dallus has taken your photo at the Phoenix Ball, a Chamber of Commerce function, business opening, graduation, the Wilson County Fair, Sherry’s Run, or even a ballgame. Dallus was an amazing photographer — but an even better son, brother and friend.
Even when he wasn’t holding his iconic camera lens Dallus always watched out for the people dear to him. He loved his coworkers. He loved his family. He loved his church. He loved his town.
In 2019, I went back to Cumberland to get my master’s degree in teaching and take a different career path. I joked to Dallus that if he ever got out of the news biz, he could come teach high school with me, but I never truly thanked him for how he changed my life.
This tribute isn’t 1,000 words. I could go on but anyone in the newspaper business knows that you can’t jump a story more than once so I will leave it as this:
Dally, thank you for taking a young reporter under your wing. Thank you for being the brother I always wanted. Thank you for taking Carrie and I to the Waffle House when we were having bad days. Thank you for your friendship. I was fortunate to know you and to truly learn from the best.
Sabrina Knowles is a former editor and current features writer for the Wilson Post.