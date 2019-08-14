Leadership Middle Tennessee, the regional leadership organization that encompasses a 10-county collective of community leaders in Middle Tennessee, has announced the 40 members of the incoming Class of 2020.
The Class of 2020 members from Wilson County are: Maggie Lea (Owner & Principal - Home Instead Senior Care); Courtney Vick (Senior Director of Annual Giving and Alumni - Cumberland University); and Michael Wrye (Executive Vice President - Lose Design).
The class is selected by a vetting process within the leadership of the LMT Board of Directors.
“This 20th class is made up of a diverse group of members from different industries and communities across Middle Tennessee,” LMT President Lee Rucks said.
Sessions employ a mix of interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue and behind-the-scenes visits about Education and Workforce Development, Agriculture, Transportation and Tourism and Sports.