Three Lebanon Special School District administrators have applied to be the next LSSD Director of Schools.
Walter J. Baird Middle Assistant Principal Bobby Brown, Coles Ferry Elementary Principal Brian Hutto and Walter J. Baird Middle Principal Traci Sparkman have each applied to be the next director.
During the Feb. 7 LSSD board workshop and meeting, Board Chairman Steve Jones and member Mark Tomlinson stressed the need to search within the school district for the director candidates. Board member Joel Thacker wanted to search outside of the district as well.
Brown, an LSSD administrator for the past 11 years, said he wants to be director because, “I have a strong desire to work with and lead people. I consider myself as a servant leader in that I want to work side by side with people. I want them to know that I am working with them with the goal to create an atmosphere that is best for our students.
“I also want our teachers to know that I understand their hardships and that I am with them. When our teachers feel appreciated as educators about the job they are doing, that causes the environment in their classrooms to skyrocket and the possibility for our student achievement to skyrocket along with it.”
He has been an educator for 28 years and has an Educational Specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University. Brown also has taught at Lebanon High School and Trousdale County Schools.
Hutto said he wants to be the director because “the (LSSD) is comprised of amazing individuals that work to best serve our students, families and community. It is my purpose to continue our outstanding progress and grow the mission of, ‘committed to a community of excellence.’”
He has a bachelor’s degree in English and Allied Language Arts from Western Kentucky University, and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Cumberland University.
Hutto has been working in LSSD for 10 years, all at Coles Ferry. He also has taught at Gallatin High, Elzie D. Patton Elementary in Mt. Juliet and as the assistant principal/athletics director at Lebanon High.
Sparkman said she wants to be director because “I believe a school district cannot be successful without a strong focus on academics. I want to continue to build on the successes of our district from my predecessors.
“I am conservative minded and have zero consumer debt in my personal household. I will work hard to use that same discipline to make the best financial decisions for our district moving forward so all students can be successful.”
Sparkman attended Cumberland University where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. She received a master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University. She received an Ed.S. Degree in Specialist Accountability and Instructional Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2019.
Sparkman has worked as a math teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal at Walter J. Baird. She was voted Teacher of the Year in 2011. In 2018, she was named the Tennessee Assistant Principal of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals.