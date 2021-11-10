Nonagenarians Johnnie Moore, Ruby Corinne Hensley Fortmeyer Bensor and Claude Crymes have far more in common than simply being in their 90s and cheery residents of Hearthside Senior Living in Lebanon.
The three, who have lived a total of 287 years, served their country a combined six years during World War II. They are among the 230,735 survivors of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, those soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are departing this world at the rate of 234 a day.
Moore, 95, was born in Wilson County and as a soldier saw combat in Europe and later guarded a civilian internment camp that held thousands of high-ranking Nazis and German politicians.
Bensor, 96, an Okie from Muskogee, served in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) in the Navy on the West Coast during the last year of the war. Crymes, 95, who spent his teen years in Nashville, was a cook in the Navy and felt the effects of the blast of the first atomic bomb that was dropped Aug. 6, 1945, on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
Moore was born March 28, 1926, in the Wilson County community of Coles Ferry, about five miles from Lebanon.
“I was drafted into the U.S. Army. I was working in Michigan where I had registered for the service. I was put in 1-A, so I quit my job and reported back in Lebanon. I was 18 years old and went in June 1, 1944,” recalled Moore, who was in B Company of the First Army.
“I did my basic at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. I was just a soldier in combat and served in the infantry. I crossed the Atlantic in a convoy of 50 ships. There were 2,500 on my ship. It took us 14 days, and we landed at Le Havre, France. It took two or three weeks to get to combat. We walked all the way.
“I got into some pretty close places where it was really clogging up. It was at the tail end of the war. When the war ended, we were pretty happy, but there was still a lot of cleaning up to do.”
Among the highlights of his time in service, he saw Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower (the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe) at the Elbe River, where Eisenhower stopped his forces from pushing on to Berlin. Later, after his company was shifted into Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army, he spotted “Old Blood and Guts” himself.
“While standing at attention, I seen Patton in his vehicle standing up wearing those pearl-handled pistols on both sides,” said Moore, who, after Germany’s surrender, became a guard at a civilian internment camp in Moosburg, Germany, which held many German politicians and high-ranking Nazi officers. “We had 8,466 prisoners and 300 women. The women were called collaborators. There were some pretty rough prisoners in there.”
A staff sergeant by this time, he and another sergeant were assigned to blow up Nazi ammunition. “We didn’t know about it, but an officer told us how and explained it. Hitler had a lot of ammunition stored. We had prisoners that helped, and we had guards over them. We burned a lot of ammo and a lot of gunpowder and set it off with TNT.”
By summer of 1946, he was ready to go home.
“It took us seven days to get back on the ship. I was glad to see the Statue of Liberty. There were four of us who left from Staten Island, N.Y., and we got out in Camp Atterbury, Ind., and most of us come home on buses. I was glad to get back to civilian life. I married on Sept. 14, 1946.”
Moore wed Annie Mae Jackson, and they formed a union that lasted 68 years and produced a daughter, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Back in Wilson County, he worked at the Lebanon Garment Factory and attended G.I. school at night. He then got a job as a machine operator at DuPont in 1951 where he worked until 1988.
Afterward, he enjoyed working on his 18-acres farm where he raised a garden and did some woodworking. A resident of Hearthside for the past four-and-a-half years, he has a display of his military medals framed on a wall in his room and stored in a dresser drawer rests the military uniform he wore over 75 years ago.
The Navy vet turned teacher
Bensor was born in Muskogee, Okla., on Dec. 7, 1924, and grew up in the Sooner State until she was 13, when she moved to Payette, Idaho, where she graduated from high school. After going to secretarial school, she enlisted in the Navy at the age of 20. She was first sent to New York and then to Great Lakes, Ill., home to Naval Station Great Lakes, the Navy’s largest training installation.
On July 12, 1945, she became a seaman first class and official member of the WAVES, a division of the U.S. Navy created during World War II to allow more male personnel to serve at sea. Stationed in San Francisco, Calif., she put her secretarial experience to good use.
“I handled paperwork for sailors getting out of the Navy. I was fascinated with all of it,” Bensor said of her Navy days. “While there, I made some wonderful friends with my fellow WAVES, and we all enjoyed going to Navy functions, especially the dances where I met my first husband, who was also in the Navy.”
She was mustered out July 19, 1946, and married her husband Aug. 9, 1946. They lived in San Francisco for two months before moving to his hometown in Illinois where they went to Southern Illinois University under the G.I. Bill. Both became schoolteachers and raised three daughters.
“We moved back to Ventura, Calif., in the early 1950s, and I taught school there until 1985. I taught everything. Every time a new program came into the system, they placed me in it, and I loved it. I was very fortunate and got a master’s degree and taught special education the last 10 years,” said Bensor, who also has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
After remarrying in 1985, she and her husband moved to Lebanon in 1988 after visiting her daughter, a student at Cumberland University, and immediately began assisting in the local schools.
“I enjoyed most of my time in the Navy and especially seeing lots of places. I am very proud of my service, and they treated me very well. My life has been wonderful,” recalled Bensor, who has lived 11 years at Hearthside where she places her dog tags around her neck every morning. “I just automatically wear ’em.”
Atomic bomb witness
Crymes was born Nov. 28, 1925, in the community of St. Florian in Lauderdale County, Ala. When he was 13 his father sold the family farm, and they moved to Nashville where he attended Watkins Institute. Drafted at 18, he went into the Navy in August 1944.
“I had never seen the ocean,” recollected Crymes. “I was sent to Great Lakes for basic training then to Norfolk, Va. Our ship was an LSMR (Landing Ship Medium Rocket) and had double-barreled mounted rockets. They pulled 18 of us aside and told us they didn’t have any cooks. I told them, ‘I ain’t no cook.’ They said, ‘Can you read?’ And they gave me two cookbooks.”
So Crymes went to work in the galley and became famous for his Southern cornbread, a dish most of the sailors had never tasted. He and two other cooks fed three meals daily to more than 500 men.
Their ship sailed to Europe but as the war was ending with Germany, it was given orders to turn around and head for Japan by way of the Panama Canal. Although Crymes and the rest of the crew never landed on Japanese shores, they got close enough to see the outline of the country and were ready to attack.
“We were in the Sea of Japan and everywhere we could see ships,” he said of one of the most fateful days in the history of mankind. “Everyone was moving out when they dropped the bomb.
I felt the jolt like somebody hitting you with a car. We found out the bomb had dropped. Most of us were below deck, but some men on deck in the tower saw the cloud,” said Crymes of the instant the atomic bomb exploded in Hiroshima.
After mustering out of the Navy in 1946, he returned to Nashville where he began dating Mildred Gailbreath and found a job paying 50 cents an hour at General Shoes Company (later Jarman Shoes). “I was gonna get rich,” said Crymes. “Then I went to AVCO where we built Grumman planes for three years.”
After courting Mildred five years, they married in 1951 after her father told him, “If you don’t marry her, I’m gonna give her to somebody else.”
Crymes went to work as a salesman for National Life Insurance Company, where Mildred was the company’s No. 1 secretary, from 1954 to 1984. The couple had no children but had a marriage that endured 69½ years. They enjoyed vacationing in Florida and going to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Dollywood.
As for his souvenirs from his tour of duty, Crymes has a display case holding his Navy apron and whistle and a photograph of his ship.
Crymes, Bensor and Moore are three of the approximate 4,496 WWII veterans residing in the Volunteer State. May they and all American veterans have a wonderful Veterans Day.