Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with showers. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.