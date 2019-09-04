Tickets are now on sale for the WeGo commuter train for Tennessee Titans games on Sept. 15 (vs. Indianapolis Colts, noon) and Oct. 6 (vs. Buffalo Bills, noon).
Round-trip tickets are $15 per person. Children 4 or younger do not need a ticket. Parking is free at all stations.
The train is scheduled to arrive at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville one hour before kickoff. The return train leaves Nashville 45 minutes after the game ends.
Tickets must be purchased at least one hour before the train departs or by going online to TicketsNashville.com.
Tickets for the remaining Titans games in October, November and December will go on sale at a later date.