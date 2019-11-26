Lots of little Titans fans “Titaned Up” last week at Rutland Elementary School when Titans tight end Parker Hesse visited the school — thanks to kindergartner Kasen Stewart
More than 1,000 students lined the driveway to the Mt. Juliet school on a chilly day to welcome the 6-foot-3, 261-pound rookie.
The special day happened because Stewart entered a Nashville TV station’s Take a Titan 2 School contest. He turned in a video of himself playing football, said his mother, Brandi.
“He absolutely loves the Titans,” she said.
Most of the faculty and students sported Titans shirts.
Hesse, dressed in sweats and his No. 49 Titans jersey, got to the school early in the morning and was escorted to the door by the Wilson Central High School drumline. He walked the long driveway and gave hundreds of high-fives to the students who were all smiles, full of chants, “Go Titans” shout-outs and tons of welcome banners.
He often knelt for more personal hellos to the excited tiny fans.
Hesse said he was so glad he could come out to the school and loved to see so many fans.
“We will have a good time,” he said.
He noted when he was young, his mom was a preschool teacher and he loved the exchanges with the students this day.
Kindergarten teacher Christy Reynolds set up a math and science game where Hesse and Stewart punted a tiny football across the room. They measured off the distance and figured out differences with math equations.
“I am a fan, because Titan fans are so cool,” Stewart said.
Principal Kathy York said the visit was very special.
“Sometimes they see them (Titans) on television, but it’s great for them to know they are real human beings,” she said.