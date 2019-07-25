Isabella Green’s mind is on the prize.
And that’s the moon.
The 21-year old has a dream to explore the heavens. She wants to be the first woman to walk on the moon and has her sights set on the year 2022 for that to happen.
Green lives in Mt. Juliet and graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 2016. She’s currently a senior physics major at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
Green recently received an enviable internship with NASA and is living her dream at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain Home, Ariz. Her internship comes during the iconic 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing on the moon.
She arrived for the job on June 3 and will be there until Aug. 9. She said to fulfill her dream to walk the halls of NASA, especially during NASA’s epic anniversary week, was mind blowing.
“It’s an amazing time,” said Green, who joins other interns worldwide to explore NASA’s opportunities for those who love science and dream to be astronauts.
She said it’s hard to explain the honor.
“It has been honestly so incredible to work for NASA during the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11’s Mission to the Moon,” she said. “Being at Ames, specifically during this time, is pretty spectacular because our center had a huge impact on getting the astronauts back. They were part of the group that analyzed and tested the heat shields.
“So, I am honored to spend my time at Ames during such a historic and impactful mission. In addition, it just makes me so excited for what lies ahead for future space explorations, and I hope that my adventure with NASA will only continue.
Journey to NASA
Green, who was an intern at Disney World last year, said it was a competitive process to finally achieve intern status at NASA. She said NASA has centers all over the United States. In her specific center, there are over 300 interns with a wide range of age, experience and passions. However, her particular internship has her partnered with only two other interns.
“NASA has so many projects they are working on, so they have a lot of interns to make the next mission come to life,” Green said.
Her specific “mission” during her internship is called “Next Generation Scientific Data and Visualization Techniques for the SOFIA Scientific Instrument Suite.”
“It is a very fancy title, but what it means is that I am a part of a team of three interns, total, working on a way to get scientific data out to the general public in a new way,” Green said.
In layman’s terms, this Wilson County resident is creating a coding app that will used to outreach events, and even museums, to allow uses to access the work SOFIA is doing.
Local push from educators
At first, Green wanted to be an engineer, but her gut geared her to a passion for space and now she’s on the straight and narrow for that career path.
Green said her love for science began before middle school and solidified at Mt. Juliet High School. She moved to Mt. Juliet in the third grade.
“And, it was probably the best city my family could have moved to,” she said. “I attended Mt. Juliet Elementary School and was the first graduating class from Elzie Patton Elementary School. After elementary school, I went to Mt. Juliet Middle School, and then spent some of the best years of my life at MJHS.
MJHS counseling secretary Missy Pyle remembers Green well.
“She was the top 10 percent of her class,” Pyle said. “She had a really high GPA. Of course, there were her stellar academics, but her personality and attitude were off the charts.”
Green worked alongside Pyle as an assistant for months.
“She radiates sunshine,” Pyle said. “And, looking at her scores and AP classes in science and math, of course I’m not surprised she’s interning at NASA. It’s a natural. I’m so proud. To say she’s ambitious is an understatement.”
Dr. Matthew Huddleston, an associate professor of physics at Trevecca, described Green as being thoroughly interested in the class and noticed her pursuing research outside the classroom. He says it's unusual for students to be accepted to internships with NASA.
“We have students get really good internships, but never something like NASA,” Huddleston said. “She put a lot of work into it.”
Green still guides her path back to Mt. Juliet.
“Every teacher in high school encouraged me to exceed and continue down the path I was building for myself,” she said. “Not only did this path include my passion for STEM, but also helped me develop as a leader.
“Every morning, for four years, (MJHS) Principal Mel Brown waved to me as I would make my way to the cafeteria. I was pushed to succeed in all of my courses by teachers who genuinely cared about their students.
Skies the limit, literally
Green said the most astounding thing is just being a part of the NASA community, if just for a few weeks.
“Like, you always hear about NASA doing remarkable things, but actually seeing it and being a part of it is just something that will never get old to me,” she said. “It has also been incredible to have so many learning opportunities. The internship leaders set up events/tours/seminars so that we are exposed to all of the projects NASA is working on, and it is just incredible to see how many things we are actually doing.”
After the internship, Green will head back to Nashville to finish her senior year at Trevecca, then on to graduate school.
Her specific study? Black holes and cosmology. And, a career with NASA.