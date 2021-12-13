Mt. Juliet residents experienced their second tornado in as many years early last Saturday morning, but unlike the March 2020 tornado, fatalities and major injuries were not part of the severe weather event.
Mt. Juliet Cpt. Tyler Chandler said about 10-14 homes suffered significant structural damage, while 60-80 homes suffered significant cosmetic damage. Chandler said no rescues were necessary and there were no reports of significant injuries because of the storm.
The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado reached speeds of 105 mph and a width of 100 yards as it covered 7.6 miles in eight minutes just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The tornado touched down on the east side of Percy Priest Lake near Cooks Landing Court and Stewarts Ferry Pike in Davidson County as an EF-0 tornado and traveled northeast along New Hope Road.
The tornado strengthened to an EF-1 tornado as it crossed into Wilson County and turned more northeast, causing damage to numerous homes in the Cobblestone Landing and Eagle Trace subdivisions.
The report listed one home on Partridge Court in Eagle Trace that suffered severe damage with the garage and eastern side of the house blown out. The tornado uprooted trees along Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Division Street before it caused damage to Mt. Juliet Elementary School’s roof and HVAC units.
The city’s most significant damage occurred in Willoughby Station, where dozens of homes between Melbourne Terrace and South Greenhill Road received roof and exterior damage.
The tornado weakened as it moved northeast but continued to blow down trees and cause damage to homes in the Vernon Hills subdivision and along Wilson Drive and Tate Lane.
The tornado lifted after crossing Lebanon Road west of Mount Juliet Road, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm left power lines, trees and tree limbs downed in several areas of the city, but the only road closure due to the storm was on West Division Street near Mt. Juliet Elementary School because of downed utility lines.
A March 2020 tornado heavily damaged Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle schools, but Mt. Juliet Elementary was the only Wilson County Schools building to receive damage last weekend.
The roof at MJES was slightly damaged, and some HVAC units were moved, but WCS spokesman Bart Barker said that the roof is not heavily damaged. He said that he was not aware of counselors needed at MJES or other schools.
“Unbelievably, since March of 2020 we have had powerful storms cause damage to schools, or school property, four times. West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek sustained the most devastating blows,” he said. “Earlier this year, Wilson Central’s athletic areas were heavily affected by storms, and then Mt. Juliet Elementary was affected by this latest round. Thankfully, through all of these storms, schools were not in session at the time.”
A fence and dugout were also slightly damaged at Walter J. Baird, according to Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson.
WEMA Director Joey Cooper said about 150 structures received some form of damage from the storm, which ranges from “affected to major.”
Mt. Juliet officials rescheduled the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade to Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Elementary School classes resumed Monday without any delay.
“We’re in a role reversal. A lot of people prayed for us in March of 2020 with everything we were going through. Now, it’s our turn to pray for western Kentucky, west Tennessee, as well, and everybody else that’s been impacted by the tornadoes a little more than our community has," Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said.
About 5,000 people were left without power in Wilson County following the storm, according to Middle Tennessee Electric.
Lebanon and Watertown emergency officials did not report any significant damage due to Saturday morning's storms.