On the heels of an 11-car train derailment in Mt. Juliet on March 21, the same railroad company had problems with a locomotive in the Lebanon train yard when two wheels came off the track two days later.
RJ Corman Railroad Group spokesperson Todd Bivins last Friday said the company determined the cause of the March 21 derailment of 10 railroad rock hoppers and a fuel tanker across from Mt. Juliet Elementary School had nothing to do with work on the tracks prior to the accident.
“The derailment was caused by an imbalance,” he said. “We were working to unboard a car of rock, working with levers and doors when it shifted and became unbalanced and tipped over. The rest of the cars followed.”
No one was reported injured during the derailment. Students and faculty were evacuated from the school at dismissal and transported to Mt. Juliet Middle School. WeGo Star commuter train service was disrupted for one day while the tracks were cleared by RJ Corman workers.
Bivins said Wednesday’s locomotive mishap in the Lebanon train yard was a “non-event.”
“A couple of wheels on a locomotive slipped of the track,” he said. “It really was a 20-minute non-event that was fixed easily. No car toppled over.”
WeGo spokesperson Renuka Christoph said the rail yard incident caused a disruption of commuter train service for one more day.
“On Wednesday, there was an RJ Corman freight train derailment in the Lebanon train yard that prevented the Star from operating as scheduled,” Christoph said. “It was cleared Wednesday evening, and the Star was back operating its regular schedule. The Star was not involved in the derailment, just blocked from leaving the train yard.”
Lebanon Fire Department officials said they received no calls related to the train yard incident. Bivins said he was not aware of any changes made to future rock unloading procedures.