When Watertown native Sue Talley, who passed away in 2000, was alive, she loved her community and did everything she could to support it.
As someone who made her living as a bank employee and had a delightful sense of humor, she would probably be shocked — and thrilled — that money is now raised for the Sue Talley Memorial Scholarship Fund during “train robberies.”
“The bandits go through the train and rob people,” said Becky Taylor, a longtime friend of Talley’s and a member of the board that manages the scholarship fund. “It’s all in good fun and the little kids come off the train with sheriff badges.”
The Watertown town square is overrun twice each year with cowboys, robbers, passengers and merrymakers. All proceeds donated during the day go to the scholarship fund to benefit two Watertown high school seniors during college. This year’s recipients are Rachel Alexis (Lexy) Halbert and Allie Beth Tunks.
“We’re a cowboy re-enactment group and also perform at the Wilson County Fair,” said Chris Brandenburg, event coordinator for the Deadtree Desperadoes Action and Entertainment Group. It works in conjunction with the Tennessee Central Railway Museum to provide special train events.
“This spring, there are 508 ticketed passengers, and they get robbed about three miles out, then get dropped off in Watertown for … food, fun games and good music. Then they board the train and go back home. We’ll do it again September 24.”
It’s a great day for all involved.
“My job is to board the train and take charge of the box of gold from the marshal and deputies,” said Roy Azevedo Jr., or “Captain Jack” as the passengers know him. His 11-year-old grandson, Caden Beckham, is his sidekick.
“People were happy to give,” said Todd Ferrell, who rode the train as part of an outing with Bartlett Woods Church of Christ from Memphis. “The robbery was fun, and the train ride was great for this age group, because they like to socialize. Seeing the countryside from the track view and getting to talk was the best part.”
For 37 Watertown graduates so far, this collaborative effort between local entities, which also include Wilson Bank & Trust, The Lion’s Club, Historic Watertown, The Business League of Watertown, and the East Wilson Chamber of Commerce, plus individuals who donate, offers a glimpse into a brighter future.
“Sue was a great individual,” said Clark Oakley, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilson Bank & Trust. “She was a strong and faithful lady who truly had a servant heart, always thinking of others first. Sue led by example and was committed to improving the lives of others.”