First of two parts
ALTAMONT — In the early days of his half-a-century medical career, Charles Bearden caught a few breaks from patrolmen while whizzing down the interstates.
“Several times I was stopped by state troopers for speeding because I was in a hurry trying to get a kidney from a gifting donor to a recipient. I had the organ in a sterile transport container in the trunk of my car and was able to use that as a good reason to get out of a ticket,” said Bearden, the longest-practicing organ transplant coordinator in the U.S. “The only time a Georgia state trooper asked to see the container, I showed it to him. He let me go.”
The 70-year-old Grundy County resident has long since stopped transporting organs in his vehicle but presses on matching donor organs to the most qualified recipients. He has helped to orchestrate close to 3,000 heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas and intestinal organ transplants.
His job has never been easy but is vital to those desiring a life-saving transplant because there are nearly 107,000 children and adults on the national transplant list. Nearly 20 die waiting every day.
Born and raised in Atlanta, where he graduated from Walker High School in 1969, the senior organ transplant coordinator for Clinical Consulting Associates was accepted in 1971 at the age of 19 by the first physician associate program class at the Emory University School of Medicine. Graduating two years later, he made the highest score in his class on the first National Board of Medical Examiners certifying examination for physician associates (PAs) in 1973.
(Note: A few years after Bearden received his physician associate degree, medical schools, under pressure from the American Medical Association, renamed the position physician assistant. He continues to refer to himself as a physician associate.)
“I went from being one of the first PAs to being one of the first transplant coordinators and participating in some of the early transplants to being one of the first traveling organ coordinators and one of the first virtual coordinators. I kind of enjoy being first. I’m not sure there is any first left for me. I do not have the energy or the years left. I’m 70 years old. The 24-hour shifts I worked, I did not have much personal life, and it caused lot of health issues. I’m kind of an anomaly that I’ve survived this long,” confessed Bearden, who has lived near Altamont the past five years with his wife, Dana Elkins, a cardiac sonographer who splits her time at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage and at TriStar Ashland City Medical Center.
Organ transplant coordinators typically work 24-hour shifts 15 days a month. If Bearden makes it to the end of 2022, he will have fulfilled that role 45 years.
“I’ve been very fortunate in being at the right place at the right time,” said Bearden, who works at home and enjoys his free time taking photographs, gardening and soaking in the solitude from his remote corner of Grundy County, about 80 miles southeast of Nashville, where he can take in a clear view of the stars at night and where air and noise pollution do not exist.
The transplant techniques
“In the early days of doing the first transplants we had a lot of spectacular failures. They came with the territory. If you’ve never done it before, you didn’t know what to expect, but we had spectacular successes at the same time. You keep trying. It was a real struggle to make it work. The concept of taking the part of someone who had died to give to someone else to keep them alive — science-fiction stuff, right?”
Bearden said there are hundreds of factors that must be scrutinized to match precious organs to the right patients.
“You have to start with blood type and then the size has to be compatible. The heart, lung and liver have to fit back where the original ones were taken out. You have to know how the individual organ is working and how it will work in the recipient. You have to make sure that organ wouldn’t carry a disease or germ or cancer or sickness or COVID or another number of infections, diseases or cancer. You have to make sure it’s safe, and every organ is different. We do lots of different tests on each organ to get the details on it, like are there any blockages in the heart?
“Every recipient is different. Some need more than one organ at the time. They have different diseases. They might have liver cancer or cirrhosis, any number of reasons the liver might have failed. Each organ has its own set of criteria, and the recipient does too. Every donor is different. In matching those organs, we must be sure the organ will work and keep working. There’s huge science in that. We’ve been working on it for five decades.”
Bearden and his peers spend long hours doing their due diligence and rely on cold, hard facts to get the job done.
“We use computers and programs but not as far as AI (artificial intelligence). The center I have been working for virtually is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I take calls for all the transplants for that system. Ultimately it is the transplant surgeon that does the transplant who is going to make the ultimate decision, but he will get most of the information from me or whoever has been helping them. They’ll look it up on the national organ-matching website, and we’ll talk things over and make the decision,” he said.
He recollects vividly the first organ transplant in which he had a hand.
“It was in November 1978 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Vanderbilt Hospital. An eight-year-old girl had been struck by a car in Kentucky and was transferred to Vanderbilt where she died from her head injury. We removed her kidneys. Kids are hard to do. My colleague and I were under tremendous time pressure. We only had minutes to get the kidney out before it would deteriorate. If it took too long, the kidney wouldn’t work. It was a terribly sad and difficult case. Then again, they all were,” he recalled.
Nowadays he may match as many as 12 organs and as few as none in a single week.
“You can’t predict when the donor organ will become available,” he said. “In my career I’ve done close to 3,000. They’re exhausting times with a minimum 24-hour process.”
For the most part, donor organs are preserved in ice for shipping. The clock is always running.
“First, you flush the blood out and flush preservative solutions into the organ and lower the temperature down to 5 degrees centigrade, good and cold. Kidneys are mainly shipped through commercial carriers with airlines. Hearts, lungs and livers typically are shipped in a private plane or helicopter,” said Bearden.
“Preservation time is 48 hours for a kidney. Hearts and lungs have only about six hours. Livers have 10 or 12 hours. The shorter the time, the more critical the transportation. Hypothermic preservation is the latest advancement and keeps the organ at body temperature and it can be preserved outside the body for much longer.”
The process begins when a doctor refers his patient to a transplant center. If the patient is eligible, he or she will be put on a national wait list. There are 57 organ banks in the U.S. Each has a monopoly in its own area and must be federally licensed.
“It’s when an organ becomes available that we’re contacted,” said Bearden. “The recipients are waiting. Our job is to get the organ and to make sure it works.”
First steps in medical career
Bearden’s steppingstone to becoming an organ transplant coordinator started in his teenage years. His mother worked a secretary in the pathology department at Grady Memorial Hospital, which is also a teaching facility for Emory University.
“When I was 15, she arranged it so I could watch an autopsy. That was my first experience in the medical field. It was kind of eye-opening. I was shocked but amazed with what I saw. That was my initial exposure,” he said.
As a teen he worked summer jobs at the hospital, first in the medical records department and then as an EKG technician. In the latter role he became acquainted with world-famous cardiologist Dr. J. Willis Hurst.
“Hurst wrote the book on the heart,” said Bearden. “He took me under his wing and encouraged me to apply for that very first class of PAs.”
(Hurst served as the cardiologist of President Lyndon Baines Johnson and wrote one of the world’s most widely used medical books, “The Heart,” in 1966. It was renamed “Hurst’s the Heart” in 1986.)
“I was very fortunate to get into the first class. All my male classmates were corpsmen and medics just back from the Vietnam War. Sadly now, most of my classmates are gone. That’s how I got into it,” he said.
“It was not a choice. I was never going to be a doctor. It was never intentional. I just sort of backed into it. It was sort of a series of being in the right place at the right time and willing to go first. So, I got to go first as PA, and then five years later I got to be one of the very first organ transplant coordinators.”
He was in the forefront as he co-founded the organ bank in Atlanta in 1978 when surgeons were performing kidney transplants. It would be another five years before they began transplanting other organs, thanks to the effects of the drug cyclosporine which suppressed chronic rejection.
“In the early days of transplants there were not enough surgeons to take organs out of the donors to even do the transplants. At Vanderbilt I trained to learn how to surgically recover kidneys from deceased donors,” said Bearden.
“I went to whatever hospital called us and would get permission from donor families. I would get consent to recover the organs from patients, who were brain dead and on ventilators to keep their body going for a while after the brain was destroyed. Those things had to be maintained before getting to the operating room. My job was to recover organs from them.
“This obviously saved lives but also benefitted the donors’ families who were confronted with the sudden loss of a child, teen or adult. Some were suicides and homicides, which are never easy. The transplant redeemed that and made families feel the death was not meaningless. In hospital waiting rooms I talked to them about whether to donate organs or not. I got really good at it. I got consent to recover kidneys. I did all of the tests to evaluate, preserve, package, match and transplant. We have the process divided into different jobs now, but basically I did them all then.”
The success stories
A few years later those experiences placed Bearden in the position of coordinating some of the first liver, heart and lung transplants. That not only meant that he took out many kidneys but also partnered with a number of famous pioneering transplant surgeons who were recovering other organs.
“I worked on a lot of important first cases involving livers, hearts and lungs, which are one of the most difficult transplants.”
These experiences opened the door for him to cross paths with several historic transplant recipients.
“The first successful newborn heart transplant was Baby Moses. He got a transplant in 1985. He’s 36 and still alive and doing well. The first successful female baby transplant was Baby Eve. Her heart came from a donor in Atlanta. The recipient was 16 days old, and the donor was 10 days old and had to be flown to California to donate his heart to Baby Eve,” Bearden reminisced.
“Guess who was her donor coordinator and provided the heart for her? I was in the operating room observing her transplant. She is alive and well and 36 and has three little children. We’ve been friends for a long time on Facebook.
“I have another friend in Michigan. I got his heart for him 28 years ago, and, unfortunately, his heart donor was his daughter. That case happened in Knoxville back in the early 1990s. A daughter-to-father-heart donation and transplant had never happened before and hasn’t happened since. She was a nursing student who died in a car wreck. Her father has been on the heart transplant waiting list for four years and had been sick all of his daughter’s life.
“He didn’t want to do it at first. It’s hard to put yourself in that situation. Imagine it’s your teenage daughter. He couldn’t abide the thought, but we talked to his family, and they talked to him. … He was reluctant at first, but there was every reason to do it. We knew there was no better match than a family member.
“He’s never suffered any rejection of her/his heart, and he’s now in his 80s. Those things have sustained me over the years. I got to see Baby Eve grow up and have children. It’s been an amazing journey,” he said, reflecting upon the early era of transplants where in some cases he accompanied donors, who were on full support and ventilators and transported by air, to wherever the recipients were hospitalized.
Bearden explained that some organs are more complicated to transplant than others. The heart is easiest, followed by the kidney. They begin to get more complex with the liver.
“The pancreas also is hard,” he said. “You had to figure out what to do with the digestive juices. Lungs are the most difficult because they’re the most fragile and deteriorate the quickest. All are different in the complexity of the surgery,” he said.
In 2003, Bearden went on the road as a traveling organ recovery coordinator.
“The average career of an organ transplant coordinator is three years. It’s a stressful job, and you work 24-hour shifts in highly pressure-cookered, life-or-death situations. It takes its toll. I had an opportunity, like traveling nurses, to work with organ banks that are short staffed. I did that for five years and had 66 assignments and probably worked in a third of the states,” he said.
To handle the stress brought on by relentless 24-hour shifts, he would hop in his car and drive across the country from Atlanta to Denver or Albuquerque nonstop, destressing with music and the wide-open spaces.
In 2007, he became one of the first virtual organ transplant coordinators in the country. He was able to do this after donor and recipient matching through the national waiting list became computerized.
“I evaluated the organ offer and talked to the transplant teams about whether it would work for their recipient. They would make the ultimate decision to do the transplant. I can assist in this process today right in front of my computer.”