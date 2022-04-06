There was a bit of trepidation in Carrie and Jeff Ketterman’s hearts as they drew near to Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of 1950s’ TV superstars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, three years ago in Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, N.Y.
The couple had just completed their act in the guise of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, the lead characters in “I Love Lucy,” the 1951-1957 hit sitcom that starred Lucie’s mom and dad.
The two feared they might have some ’splaining to do.
Jeff recalled the memorable encounter, saying, “I thought, ‘Should we approach her?’ We were both dressed up as Lucy and Desi.”
“It was at the opening of the National Comedy Museum. We walked back into a room and saw her, and she saw us at the same time,” added Carrie. “I said, ‘Can I get a picture with you?’ and she said, ‘Can I get a picture with you guys?’ ”
Whew, the ice was broken, and nobody had a meltdown.
“She just absolutely loved it. She was very sweet and kind and said that her mom would just love this,” said Jeff.
For the past four years, the Kettermans have entertained as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz tribute artists and travel the U.S. in their Not So Long Trailer (dubbed in honor of the 1954 movie, “The Long, Long Trailer,” which starred Ball and Arnaz). Carrie and Jeff are scheduled to entertain Saturday, April 9, at Granville’s Mayberry Lucy Day.
The duo recreates bits and songs from the classic sitcom such as “Cuban Pete,” “Straw Hat Song” and “Waters of the Minnetonka,” and Carrie will do Lucy’s famed Vitameatavegamin skit.
“We’ve expanded our act a bit. It runs about 45 minutes now, and we have incorporated more from the show and will have costume changes,” said Jeff, noting they will give two shows at the event in Granville, home to the Mayberry Lucy Museum.
Married almost nine years, the couple lives in Jeff’s hometown of Corydon, Ind., where Carrie operates the vintage Old Capitol Tea Room in their 114-year-old house.
“We met doing musical theater in the romance, ‘The Music Man.’ He was Harold and I was Marian (the lead characters in Meredith Willson’s Broadway hit). After I met him on the footbridge, I didn’t let him go,” said Carrie, a Louisville, Ky., native, referring to a scene in the musical.
The two are passionate about entertaining but also have day jobs and perform in two bands: the 1920s-inspired Tin Pan Alley Cats and the 1950s-inspired Rosie and the Rockabillies. While Carrie hosts tea parties and other festive occasions and paints, Jeff manages a fleet of 500 rail cars for Kasgro Rail.
TV personalities
How did they wind up portraying Lucy and Desi Ricardo?
Carrie answered, “I grew up watching ‘Lucy’ at my grandmother’s house. She had a collection of ‘I Love Lucy’ VHS tapes, and I was hooked from the first episode. When I was in high school, I went to some event dressed up as Lucy and got the biggest kick out of it, and then I started impersonating her.”
The reaction she has received has been a myriad of smiles and laughs from fans sharing good memories of watching the beloved sitcom.
“When we made our trailer and traveled across the country, people would holler out, ‘Hey, Lucy!’ So, we thought, ‘Why don’t we create this show?’ I call it the modern-day Lucy and Desi show. It was kind of a happy accident,” said Carrie
“I always watched ‘Lucy’ growing up,” chipped in Jeff. “I remember the opportunity as a kid on snow days when we stayed home and watched the show in the morning. And I guess that was the start of my infatuation with redheads.”
The duo estimates they will do 20 Lucy and Desi engagements by year’s end. Carrie noted that in February they received requests via email practically every day, a fact she attributes to the recent releases of the biographical drama, “Being the Ricardos,” which opened at theaters in December and starred Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, and “Lucy and Desi,” the documentary directed by Amy Poehler.
“This is the year of Lucy and I love it,” proclaimed Carrie.
As for their trailer, which they will bring to Granville for the third time, it is a 1984 Prowler that Jeff personalized because Carrie was not a happy camper as a youth.
“I went tent camping once for spring break, not my style,” said Carrie.
“My family grew up camping,” explained Jeff. “I thought, ‘What if I can make a camper like a Lucy camper?’ She said, ‘OK.’ So, for our anniversary in 2018 I found a camper that looked somewhat similar to the one in ‘The Long Long Trailer’ movie, only half or a third the size as that one but still the same shape.
“I added some of the images from the movie itself to the exterior. The camper is basically a homage to ‘The Long Long Trailer’ movie, and all the images on the outside are images from the movie. Most people do not recognize it. They all think it’s a 1950s trailer or from the mid-century,” said Jeff, adding they have driven it as far as Yellowstone National Park and to the northeastern tip of Maine.
They have visited the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown, N.Y., a couple of times and performed there.
“The first time was a surprise,” reminisced Carrie. “We had been to the East Coast, and Jeff had planned it. I was blown away. The first half of the museum is all about the TV show. You can see the kitchen and living room of the set and see plenty of costumes that Lucy, Ethel, Fred and Ricky all wore. The second half is all about the personal life of Lucy and Desi. It makes a great tribute to ‘I Love Lucy’ and to Lucy and Desi.”
About indulging in the persona of the fictional Lucy Arnaz, Carrie said, “I love trying to replicate her mannerisms from an actor’s standpoint, and I love seeing people react. Lucy has fans all over the world, and it’s so nice for me to bring back those great memories of watching the show.”
Lucy is not Carrie’s only indulgence.
“She has a bad hobby of collecting vintage clothing, dresses and shoes,” revealed her mate.
“I have a weakness for vintage hats, especially from the ’40s. I’m a Kentucky gal and love all my big Derby hats,” said the woman who truly loves Lucy.