During each lap around the track at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville this weekend driver Bennie Hamlett will salute local veterans.
“It’s my way of showing appreciation to all veterans and what they do for our country,” he said.
His “way” to show appreciation is to display the names of over 50 veterans’ on the trunk of his Pro/Late Model 2019 Ford Fusion.
He got the idea because one of his crew members, Marty Newcomb, is a Gulf War veteran. Newcomb’s name joins dozens of others submitted to Hamlett after he used social media to ask for names of veterans.
“I explained what I wanted to do, to honor veterans for giving us our freedom to do such things as race,” he said.
The names charged in almost as fast as Hamlett takes to the curves of the track. He’s been racing since 1988, and both of his sons, Peyton, 17, and Dalton, 23, race as well, although in different divisions.
Daughter Brannon, 26, hasn’t got into the round track as of yet, said her dad. Wife Connie manages to stay calm even while the three men in her life drive at breathtaking speeds each weekend.
Hamlett works fulltime as the owner of rentals and a storage complex, but he doesn’t consider racing a “hobby.” He’s in his garage at his south Mt. Juliet home nearly every night, preparing his huge machine for the eight-race season that ends this weekend.
As he tried to count exactly home many names are on his trunk, he gave up and said the nominated names keep coming in. He stopped at Newcomb’s name, and paused for a second.
“It makes me feel good to honor my crew member and all veterans,” he said quietly. “I just really appreciate all they do. If not for them and their sacrifice, many times the ultimate sacrifice, we would not have our freedoms. They do the utmost.”
Hackett said he started racing 30 years ago. He went straight to work after high school and started racing go-karts.
“The only way to make a million racing is to start out with two million,” he said. “It’s an expensive endeavor and way more than a hobby. It’s my way of life.”
He likes the speed, the tinkering and the building of huge race engines. After this weekend, the season is over until March. Until then he will maintain the cars and drive practice runs.
The last two races, people came down to the pit to admire his salute to the veterans. There are the names of World War II veterans, some from the Iraq War and the Desert Gulf wars, among others.
The first time he displayed the names was at a race on Veterans Appreciation Night in August.
“Marty is just such a super good guy,” Hamlett said. “You know what? His wife also served.”
He said this weekend he will be smiling behind the wheel with a trunk top loaded with other names of “super” good people.