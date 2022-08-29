Tritium DCFC Limited officials opened its EV fast charger manufacturing facility in Lebanon last week, marking its first U.S.-based EV fast charger manufacturing facility.
The facility is expected to employ more than 500 people over the next five years, help to build EV charging infrastructure, and to meet federal government goals for electric transportation.
Tritium will use more than 100,000 square feet of former Toshiba space at 1420 Toshiba Dr., located within the Baird Industrial Park. Novamet owns the facility that will house Tritium.
The facility will hold six production lines and is expected to produce between 10,000 and 30,000 charging units per year that will then be installed on every major interstate in the United States, the company said in a news release.
The facility will initially produce the company’s RTM fast charger and is expected to start production on the PKM150 early next year. The advanced DC fast chargers are compatible with all EVs. They expected to fulfill requirements for the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides $370 billion for climate change initiatives to help reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030.
Tritium’s PKM150 fast charger is also expected to meet Federal Highway Administration Buy America Act standards in 2023, making that charger eligible for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program funding.
“The opening of our Tennessee factory is an important milestone for Tritium, for Tennessee and most importantly, for American drivers. As many as 35 million electric vehicles are expected to be in use by 2030 and those vehicles will require more powerful and convenient charging infrastructure,” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said.
“It’s crucial that America's charging infrastructure is built right here in the U.S. Americans will rely on it to get to work, to school, to doctor's appointments, and more. It needs to be reliable, and it needs to be able to grow to meet their needs. And when we make chargers here in the U.S., we reduce supply chain and shipping delays, and we help build the manufacturing ecosystem that will employ more Americans."
Customers can connect up to four PKM150 fast chargers to one power cabinet, likely saving money on equipment, installation and maintenance and more.
“I’ve worked in manufacturing for more than 30 years and I can truly say that this new facility is world-class. Like our products, we’ve designed our manufacturing process to be modular and scalable. This design allowed us to bring the Tennessee factory online in five months, which is one of the fastest setup times I’ve experienced in my career,” said Tritium COO Glen Casey.