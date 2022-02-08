Tritium DCFC Limited, an international manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers, has announced it will establish its U.S. manufacturing base in Lebanon.
The facility located at 1420 Toshiba Dr. on the west side of town will serve as the company’s sole U.S. facility for manufacturing modular direct current (DC) fast chargers, including the company’s RTM and new PKM150 models. Its targeted opening is between July and September this year.
The facility is expected to house up to six production lines, which will produce 10,000 DC fast charger units per year, with the potential to increase production to approximately 30,000 per year at peak capacity.
According to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tritium, founded in 2001, expects to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years in Lebanon.
“Tritium’s investment in a U.S.-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry,” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said in the news release. “We are thrilled to work with the U.S. Federal government and the State of Tennessee on this initiative. With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.”