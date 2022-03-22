RJ Corman employees work to lift some of the 12 cargo train cars that derailed in Mt. Juliet on Monday afternoon about five hours after the incident. One was a propane tanker with about 30 gallons of fuel still in it after the rest had been offloaded earlier. The derailment happened in front of Mt. Juliet Elementary School while students were in class.
These RJ Corman train cars derailed Monday afternoon on West Division Street across from Mt. Juliet Elementary School. There were 11 cars and one propane tanker flipped on their sides. Here, at around 6 p.m., railroad company workers use heavy equipment to upright one of the cars.
A 12-car cargo train derailment across from an elementary school caused a hazardous materials team to investigate with students and a nearby neighborhood sheltered in place Monday afternoon in Mt. Juliet.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said there were no injuries reported when an RJ Corman train carrying 11 cars and one tanker derailed around 12:52 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Division Street. The cars flipped on their sides across the street from Mt. Juliet Elementary School where about 639 students were in class.
Luffman said Mt. Juliet’s IT department dispatched a drone immediately to assess the situation because one of the 12 cars was a fuel tanker.
“We knew this was in close proximity to the school,” said Luffman. “Part of the derailment was a tanker that flipped, and it contained propane residue, about 30 gallons, and because of that there was a lot of vapor built up in the empty space which could have been a huge problem if there was a spark or flame.”
Additionally, firefighters in protective suits gained access.
“The propane had been off loaded earlier and we assessed there was containment,” said Luffman.
Mt. Juliet police shut down West Division Street from S. Greenhill Road to the Davidson County line until around 2:45 p.m. Wilson County Schools evacuated students and faculty to the Mt. Juliet Middle School gym to wait for a bus or parent pickup for dismissal.
“It was very surreal to see this happen in our city,” Luffman said Monday afternoon. “It was an ‘oh gosh’ situation with a lot of potential for things to go bad, real quick.”
Luffman said there had been work on the tracks with “repair on old rail ties” for a few days prior to this derailment, but could not confirm if this may have caused the accident.
By 6 p.m. Monday, dozens of RJ Corman employees were at the scene and had righted one car and were working with heavy machinery trying to lift the others.
WeGo Star commuter train traffic was disrupted Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Buses were available for commuters.
Monday night, WeGo announced it would operate buses between WeGo Star Stations on Tuesday to accommodate train passengers instead of its regular train service.
“Clean-up is continuing along the tracks, and regular train service will resume once the tracks are clear,” a WeGo spokesperson said.