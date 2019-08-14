Two recent Wilson County high school graduates snagged top in the nation awards in the Broadcast Journalism category at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference.
Macy Ruggiero and Chloe Sun, both 18, traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for the event. They each received $1,200.
About 9,500 participants attended the conference. Ruggiero and Sun were given the task to research a topic and present a live news broadcast. The judges scored them on a logical and professional presentation, if the content was interesting, visual aids, verbal communication and confidence and poise during the broadcast.