Second of a four-part series
n Oct. 25, 1882, brothers John and Tom Edwards of Wilson County and Bugg Hunt of Smith County, freshly returned from Texas and out of harm’s way from Lone Star State lawmen, spent the night at the home of Hunt’s father, who lived on a farm near Mulherrin Creek not far from Gordonsville.
The night before they held up the Cookeville-to-Lebanon stage in the early morning of Oct. 30, the troublesome trio had been spotted hanging around Giles Bradford’s farm.
Their crime occurred on the Old Walton Road near Pekin. The thoroughfare had been surveyed and built by Revolutionary War veteran William Walton, the original land grant owner and founder of Carthage. Completed in 1801, the east-to-west Walton Road was the first wagon road from the wilderness to Middle Tennessee and was officially designated as the Cumberland Turnpike, the Interstate 40 of its day.
(Note: In 1821, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a law that classified roads into three classes. First-class roads were stage roads which were 12 feet wide with bridges and mile markers. Second-class roads were wagon roads which were 10 feet wide, and third-class roads were just wide enough for a single horse and rider.)
The moon on the night/early morning of the heist was in the Waning Gibbous phase, which meant it would have shone brightly with a 93 percent illumination.
The six travelers aboard the stage left Cookeville late Sunday evening, hoping they would make it the 52 miles to Lebanon a few hours before noon Monday. Those on the coach included driver Coleman “Coley” Lafayette Randolph, 20, who had $8; Alexander Lafayette “Fate” Boyd, 30, who had $40; sister and brother Zee and Ethan, aka “Et,” Martin, 25 and 19, respectively (Ethan had $26); and mother and son Mary Amanda Leftwich Harper and William David Harper, 65 and 39, respectively; William had $27.
The masked trio that waylaid the stagecoach at about 1:50 a.m. wore wide-brimmed Texas hats and rode Texas cattle ponies. From out of the woods, they came with pistols in hand and ordered driver Randolph, with Boyd at his side, to “Halt!” Then forcing the passengers out of the stage, they began to search the pockets of the men. Neither woman was frisked or robbed.
Randolph had slipped his eight dollars in coins silently into his mouth, but the robbers noticed and made him cough ’em up. Boyd let his pocketbook with two $10-dollar silver certificates slip to the ground and stepped on it before handing them a $20 gold piece. After he picked up the pocketbook, the crooks discerned his action and snatched his cash.
From Martin, the thieves snared $26 in coinage, but he had hidden some cash money inside his shoe, an action that was not detected. Harper, the main mark of the bandits, gave them $27. They suspected him of having $1,000 in cash from the sale of property, but it seems he had mailed that ahead. Slashing open the through mail pouch, the moonlighters tore open the letters but found nothing valuable.
The crime lasted approximately five minutes. It concluded with the thieves forcing their victims back into their horse-drawn vehicle with the orders to “get in and git!” They then galloped off into the night with their loot, which totaled $101 (about $2,850 in today’s currency).
Randolph steered the coach to the closest homestead to report the news and asked if someone could contact authorities. Putnam County Sheriff Henry A. Brown responded and absorbed the details from the passengers. Checking with nearby residents, he discovered Hunt and two of his buddies had been in the vicinity.
The outlaws scurried to Hunt’s father’s farmhouse where they laid low for a day or so. John and Tom Edwards then returned to their corner of southeast Wilson County. The Wednesday after the crime, Sheriff Brown, accompanied by U.S. Deputy Marshal Campbell Morgan and a posse, collared Bugg Hunt between Carthage and Gordonsville.
After Bugg was locked up in the Putnam County jail, his brother, George, reached out to John Edwards and persuaded him to ride with him to Cookeville and make up an alibi, but the ruse backfired. Deputy Marshal Morgan recognized John as one of Bugg’s accomplices, arrested him and locked him in the cell beside Bugg.
The duo was shifted to the Nashville Jail in mid-November 1882. Both pleaded not guilty to a state charge of robbery and a federal charge of robbing the United States mail. They would have their day in court in the Customs House on Broadway in November 1883. In the meantime, Hunt was handed a three-year term for his perjury conviction and relocated to the state pen where he labored in the blacksmith shop.
The Daily American of March 10, 1883, noted in a headline: Good Bye, Bugg Hunt.
The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the three-year sentence of Bugg Hunt, for perjury, so that the State will be rid of this desperado for some time at least. He is a bad man with a decidedly bad eye as Bob Quarles’ bruised shoulder will show.
One robber avoids capture
As for still-on-the-lam Tom Edwards, he seemingly disappeared off the face of the earth. It may be presumed he bolted west, changed his name and laid low the remainder of his life.
About two weeks before the trial of the two imprisoned highwaymen, a Daily American reporter interviewed U.S. Deputy Marshal Campbell Morgan, asking him a single question. Morgan’s colorful response, filled with colloquialisms, appeared in print in the Oct. 22, 1883, edition of the Nashville paper.
The reporter queried the lawman, “What brings Sheriff Brown and yourself to town, Mr. Morgan?”
Morgan answered, “Bugg Hunt and John Edwards. Heard of them and know all about them, I’ll wager. Anyway, the ‘American’ had the whole story about how the Edwards boys, Tom and John, on the fourth of last October, rode up to the Cookeville stage, about two hours before day, with rag masks on their faces, and robbed it in good Texas style, but you never got the particulars about what the boys did just before they robbed the stage, and I’ll tell you.
“Bugg Hunt was out on a bond before that, and his case was appealed to the Supreme Court. He was charged with perjury and the reason he perjured himself, I am told, was to alibi one of his friends in Smith County out of trouble. When Bugg got to Texas, he had a hand in some horse stealing, might have got lynched if he hadn’t broke jail.
“After getting out, he returned to Putnam County with John and Tom Edwards. They were all dressed in light brown, broad-brimmed felt hats with ladies’ waist belts around the hats, were armed to the teeth, and rode mustang ponies with Texas saddles on them. This was putting on a little more style than old Putnam people could stand, especially when they found the young men who had once lived in the county were so indifferent to the customs of the country as to present their pistols at the toll gate-keeper’s heads instead of handing out the ‘go-by sugar.’
“We kinder overlooked these little shortcomings, thinking they might be Texas habits, and habits are strong things, but when they rode down the Cookeville pike, on Saturday evening and turned their ponies into old man Giles Bradford’s front yard to graze, with instructions that they were not to be disturbed while they went squirrel hunting, people began to suspect that things were not exactly right with the boys, and it turned out as people thought, for Monday morning the stage was robbed and Sheriff H.A. Brown of Putnam; George Moore and Joe King, his deputies; Fayette Isbell, Coley Randolph, Ed Martin, Alvin Boyd, Thomas Harrison, Giles Bradford, his wife and son, Jeff Lee, Bob Maddox, Bill Huddleston, C.N. Wheeler, the County Surveyor, and myself are here to tell what we know about the robbery and men that did it, when John Edwards and Bugg Hunt are tried in the U.S. Court tomorrow.
“Edwards is in jail here, and Bugg Hunt is working in the blacksmith shop in the pen, for the Supreme Court decided he did perjure himself, and sent him over for three years. They will bring him out tomorrow for trial. Tom Edwards was never caught.
“You want to know what kind of a man Bugg Hunt is? Well, I’ll tell you. He has a pleasant face, blue eyes, a voice like a woman’s, and very nice manners. He didn’t like to have his hands dirty and liked to have nice thin-soled boots on his small feet. His instep was very high, and he was very proud of them. Don’t know how he is about that now,” Morgan concluded.
Initially, the two villains were to be tried together, however Edwards’ attorneys asked for a separate trial, and the court agreed. Hunt went first. The prosecution provided 19 witnesses lined up to make their case. The defense had six.
Sources for this story include: The Cookeville Chronicle, Dec. 8, 1877/Putnam County Herald, June 17, 1937; The Leavenworth (Kansas) Times, April 16, 1881; The Dallas Weekly Herald, April 21, 1881; The Galveston (Texas) Daily News, April 27, 1881, via University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History, crediting Abilene Library Consortium, Abilene, Texas; The (Nashville) Daily American, Dec. 9, 1881; Dec. 13, 1881; Nov. 10, 1882; March 10, 1883; March 12, 1883; Oct. 22, 1883; Nov. 7, 1883; Nov. 8, 1883; Nov. 11, 1883; Nov. 25, 1883; Sept. 8, 1885; Nov. 23, 1886; The Lebanon Banner, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 1882, via The (Memphis) Public Ledger (Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers/Library of Congress); and Mitzi Freeman’s most excellent three-part series, “Stage Coach Robbery 1882,” which appeared in The Middle Tennessee Journal of Genealogy & History: Fall 2017, Winter 2018 and Spring 2018 editions.