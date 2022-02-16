Scoring a 36 perfect score on the ACT college-admission test is difficult, but two Wilson County Schools students became the most recent district students to achieve that score.
Green Hill High senior Jaxyn Kirian and Wilson Central High senior Parker Lovin each received a 36 ACT score.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a 36. In the high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students across the country who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Kirian said she took the ACT three times. She said she received a 34 composite score on her first exam. She said she improved the composite score to a 35 on her second attempt.
After purchasing ACT practice books at a bookstore, Kirian said she spent an hour each day studying while remote learning during her junior year and through the summer before her second exam. For the third exam she said she practiced through just one set of tests just a few days before the exam.
“I had a lot of extra time during the day my junior year because we were in remote learning,” Kirian said. “I treated each day as a school day and made ACT practice part of my daily class work. I would do practice test books for an hour each day. I liked the Princeton Review the best.
“Be sure to read the strategy and tips chapters before taking the practice tests and review the answers and explanations to understand why you got the question wrong.”
She said a science passage on her second ACT exam confused her.
“The passage discussed a test they were performing on flatworms; it assumed that I should know what a flatworm is. This is the only question I have ever held a grudge against. It was the lowest score I received on the science part of the ACT,” she said.
Kirian said she plans to get a degree in computer engineering, “so I can build faster and higher quality (computer) hardware.”
Lovin said when he learned about achieving a perfect score, “I immediately felt an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude. I’d stressed about my ACT score for a long time, so it felt like a weight was lifted off of my shoulders when I learned about my score.”
Instead of using elaborate practice techniques, Lovin took multiple timed practice ACT tests at home.
“Rather than merely focusing on repetition, I made sure I actually learned from each test, carefully examining each question I missed and sometimes asking teachers for help. Also, I prayed about the test a lot, and I credit God for the perfect score.
“I am also immensely thankful to my parents, who have always encouraged my love of learning, and to (teacher Marcie) Polk, who guided me through my preparation for the math portion of the ACT in my sophomore year.”
Lovin said that the most difficult section of the ACT for him is the math portion.
“The math section is generally organized in such a way that the simpler questions come early on, and the more difficult ones come later; this makes it very easy to get lulled into a false sense of security and fail to conserve time for the last half of the section,” he said.
Lovin said that taking multiple tests was an advantage in scoring well on the ACT. He said that students who take the test should not define themselves by the test.
“Doing so creates unnecessary stress, and it can create barriers between you and other students,” he said. “I am immensely thankful that my friends chose to be supportive of me as news of my score leaked rather than becoming envious or pushing me away.”
Lovin said he will attend Vanderbilt, where he hopes to study to become a surgical oncologist.
“Cancer is a relentless enemy that turns a person’s body against them, and I intend to do my best to help others defeat that enemy,” he said.