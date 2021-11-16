Adult moviegoers at the UEC Roxy Theatre in Lebanon could soon pair beer with popcorn after the company recently applied for a permit with the Lebanon Beer Board.
The Lebanon Beer Board was scheduled to consider the company’s on-premises consumption beer permit application Wednesday, Nov. 17. If approved, the theater could begin beer sales next year.
“We plan on selling beer in the coming months and there are future plans to add more amenities to our lobby and items to our concession stand,” UEC Theatres Operations General Manager Steve Ross said.
According to the Lebanon Municipal Code, an on-premises consumption beer permit limits the alcoholic content of beer sold to 5 percent content, which would allow the sale of popular beer selections such as Bud Light, Corona and Guinness.
The theater would also be subject to inspection by any Lebanon police officer at any time the theater is open for business.
Beer sales at movie theaters are not uncommon in Tennessee and throughout the country. Some theaters have added full-service catering, which includes beer sales and order-from-seat formats.
Ross did not specify what the potential changes to the Roxy lobby and concession stands would include or how it would impact service at the theater.
The theater, located at 200 Legends Dr., briefly closed last year during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic but remained active by selling bagged popcorn to customers.