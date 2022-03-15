Brian Hutto, who was selected as the new director of the Lebanon Special School District on Monday, said his plans include growth for the district.
Hutto, who is principal of Coles Ferry Elementary, was chosen from among three candidates to replace Scott Benson, who is retiring on June 30.
LSSD Board Chairman Steve Jones and board member Mark Tomlinson voted for Hutto, and board member Joel Thacker voted against him. Jones is negotiating the four-year contract with Hutto and will bring it before the board in a future meeting.
Hutto said his initial plan is to make the transition as smooth as possible, while continuing “our progress at Coles Ferry for the remainder of the year.
“Lebanon Special School District is truly a special place with an outstanding community that supports our mission to serve our students,” Hutto said. “My motivation is to capitalize on the phenomenal work that our teachers, school and district staff, board members and families have invested. We will continue to grow our mission and it is an honor to lead this process.”
Hutto, the nephew of Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, has been in the education field for 20 years, 10 of those with LSSD. He started his career at Gallatin High School, where he spent six years as an English teacher and coach.
He moved to Elzie D. Patton in the Wilson County Schools system. There he spent three years as an assistant principal. He moved to Lebanon High School, also in the WCS system and spent one year as an assistant principal and the school’s athletic director.
Then, he moved to LSSD and Coles Ferry, where he has spent the last 10 years as principal.
He has a bachelor’s degree in English and Allied Language Arts from Western Kentucky University, and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Cumberland University.
The other candidates were Walter J. Baird Middle Principal Traci Sparkman and Baird Vice-Principal Bobby Brown.
Thacker said he spoke with Hutto and checked his references, but he didn’t think Hutto has “the ability to make difficult decisions. I believe he would face problems in unifying (the school board) and advancing our district to the next level.
“Brian is making progress. But I don’t think he’s ready to take on the role of director of schools yet.”
Each of the board members met with the three candidates in separate meetings.
“To me, honestly, this has been one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever made, in trying to decide who is the best candidate,” Jones said. “I think all three are great candidates. We don’t want any hard feelings about anything. If we make a decision tonight, then we’ll go with it and we’re going to do the best job that we can with that person.”
Tomlinson said he has a vested interest in the system because he has grandchildren in the system, as well as a daughter and nephew who work in the district.
“I felt like all the candidates are capable,” he said. “They all communicate well with me. I sat down with all of them, just like you did. I have really had trouble with this process. I have had numerous calls about these candidates. And yes, I take their voice into my decision.”
The process for the selection was quick because the board members had said they wanted to have someone selected well before Benson’s retirement date. That way, Hutto will be able to work with Benson to learn the day-to-day process of being director.