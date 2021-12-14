Wilson County Election Commission Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren has announced his retirement, effective Jan. 7, 2022.
The Wilson County Election Commission met Tuesday morning and have appointed Tammy Smith, who has been the Assistant Administrator of Elections, as the new election commission administrator of elections. Both Warren and Smith are certified by the state.
“Everybody has to go home sometime,” Warren said. “I’ve been there 11 years. In my experience, if you stay too long, you get to be the system rather than see it in a different light.”
He said he plans to “enjoy life. I don’t know what I’ll do. Another day is another adventure. The last 11 years has been wonderful and I’m looking forward to the next adventure.”
He noted that Smith being named administrator is “the best and most wonderful transition. We’re the only county in Tennessee with two certified election commissioners. We have to be certified and (being certified) is like taking a mini-bar exam. It’s all law, which you need to know.”
Because the position is appointed, and not elected, Smith will not have to run on a ballot in either the primary or general elections in Wilson County next year.
According to the Wilson County election website, “the Wilson County Election Commission is appointed by the Tennessee State Election Commission. The Tennessee State Election Commission is the only elected state commission. They are elected by the state legislature every two years. Every county in Tennessee has five Election Commissioners. In each county the political makeup of the commissioners is the same - three commissioners representing the majority political party in the state legislature and two commissioners representing the minority party.”
Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee member Terri Nicholson praised Warren’s work over the years.
“Regarding Phillip Warren, it is widely known that Wilson County is the model for election committee, because Phillip Warren is very precise in making sure people are accountable,” she said.