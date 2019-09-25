Updates Watertown High School show dates.
School has been in session for almost two months and already the high school theatre departments are working to bring a musical and plays to the stage.
Emails requesting information from each high school and the two main private schools about its theatre department were sent. Mt. Juliet High School did not submit information.
Friendship Christian School
The fall play at FCS is the short comedy “Check Please” by Jonathan Rand. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3.
Play director and theatre teacher Key McKinney said, “the premise of the play is suffering through multiple blind dates in the hopes of finding a soulmate. This play was chosen as an opportunity to cast several students in a lighthearted, entertaining comedy. Audiences love to laugh.”
“Check Please” has roles for 16 people and there are also eight crew members.
“The leads in the production are Joey Shulam and Emily Richerson,” McKinney said. “This is the first performance opportunity for several of the cast members. The crew members operate under my direction.”
Lebanon High School
Theatre director Cayla Sweet is directing “Rumors” by the legendary Neil Simon. The show runs Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.
“The show is comedy,” Sweet said about the play. “(It’s) a farce. The show really shows how rumors get started by assumption and scandal. A high status, country club, group of couples find themselves in a ‘he said, she said’ scenario when they arrive to an anniversary dinner party for their friends except the help is missing, so is the wife, and the husband has shot himself in the ear lobe in his bedroom where he is acting delirious.”
There are 10 cast members, split evenly between five males and five females. However, Sweet said, “there are not really ‘leads’ in this show. It surrounds eight couples for the most part.”
There are also 11 crew members.
Students at LHS also work at crew members, however Sweet said that, as the director, “I still (make sure the technical parts of the show are done correctly) because the stage manager and assistant stage manager are backstage of opposite sides running ques, tell the props and costume crews what to do. There is one student running the light board and usually myself or the choir director run the sound board.”
Sweet said that “this group of students are close and are in theatre and choir classes together. They are hardworking and very talented. I also have talented students running my crews.
“They are willing to do anything to make the show the best it can be all while learning what it’s like to be on the other side. I have a technical theatre class that meets every day all year that is responsible for designing and building the sets for the main stage productions by working together.”
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
This fall, MJCA Dramatic Arts will be presenting William Shakespeare's “Much Ado About Nothing”. Show dates are Nov. 2 and 3.
Play director and theatre teacher Kimberly Overstreet said that, “ ’Much Ado About Nothing’ masterfully combines comedic and tragic elements as it weaves together two love stories: the conventional boy meets girl story of Hero and Claudio whose impending marriage is almost destroyed by false accusations and mistaken identity.
“(It also shows) the battle of wits between Beatrice and Benedick, two sworn enemies who are tricked into discovering and finally admitting their love for one another.”
The show has a cast and crew of 26 students in grades 9 to 12, Overstreet said.
Overstreet said, “I take a strong ‘hands-on’ approach with my theatre students and strongly encourage them to learn by doing. This is why students take a strong leadership role in productions by running lights and sound, building sets and props, designed and applying makeup, stage management (and other crew parts).
She continued, “it is my desire to create well-rounded performers who have a variety of skills; performers who not only perform onstage but understand what happens behind the scenes as well.”
Wilson Central High School
WCHS will open its season with the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz” on Sept. 26-29.
“ ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is a film everyone has heard of, if not seen,” said WCHS theatre teacher and show director Katharine Ray. “This year was special as the film celebrates a huge milestone (80th anniversary).”
“The Wizard of Oz,” is the story of a young girl, Dorothy, who “looks for something more exciting and wonderful in her life only to realize it is all right in front of her if she just chooses to see it,” Ray said.
There are a cast and crew of 40 students, Ray said.
Ray said that “all of WCHS productions are 100 percent student run, built and designed. I am there for troubleshooting, but even then, I take a back seat for the majority of the production as they are great problem solvers and team players both in the booth and on deck. Our students all have leadership roles and they understand what is expected of them both on stage and off. They want to put out quality work, so they constantly strive for excellence during production.
In addition to “The Wizard of Oz,” Ray said the theatre plans to prodiuce “another classic film celebrating its 80th anniversary, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ” on Dec 5-8.
Watertown High School
WHS theatre teacher and play director Edie Pope said that this fall, the program will present the play “Ordinary Heroes” Nov. 16-18.
“ ‘Ordinary Heroes’ is a play, not a musical, but features a good deal of music,” Pope said. “It was built entirely by high school students for high school students to produce. ‘Ordinary Heroes’ reveals true stories about combat veterans from the US armed forces covering a period of history between WWII and Afghanistan.”
She added that “the stories are very personal and quite touching. We will honor veterans in the audience and expect the people who share this experience with us to leave with heartwarming feelings and inspiration.”
There are 35 actors in the show and “several” crew members. Pope said that while the auditions for cast and volunteers for cast are open to the entire school, she requires her students in her theatre classes to be a part of the productions.
“It’s hard to say who are the ‘leads,’ Pope said. “However, there are about 10 prominent students featuring real people. There are definitely crew members ‘in charge.’ However, as this program is in its infancy and the show is pretty early (in production), we’re all still learning our roles and trying our wings with plenty of support. It takes a village.”
This is the first year the theatre program has been a full-time project.
“Everything in this show is new to everybody in this show and we’re all working very hard to put up a show while we’re also building a new set of skills, setting up a costume shop, a scene shop, areas for prop building, improvements on the stage (and more). This is a working show in an actively working theatre right now. We’re making baby steps, but they’re all in the right direction."
HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE SCHEDULE
Friendship Christian School
Play: “Check Please”
When: Nov. 2 (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Nov. 3 (3 p.m.)
Where: Friendship Christian School, 5400 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon
Tickets: $5 for students and adults, purchased at the door
Lebanon High School
Play: “Rumors”
When: Nov. 1-2 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 3 (2 p.m.)
Where: Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon
Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for students and children over 10. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.wcschools.com/lhs under “online payments” or at the door.
Note: Due to mature theme, this show is not for children under 10.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Play: “Much Ado About Nothing”
When: Nov. 2 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 3 (2 p.m.)
Where: Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet
Tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for students, purchased at the door
Wilson Central High School
Play: “The Wizard of Oz”
When: Sept. 26-27 (7 p.m.); Sept. 28 (2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.); Sept. 29 (2:30 p.m.)
Where: Wilson Central High School, 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon
Tickets: Students $10, Adults $15, purchased at the door
Watertown High School
Play: “Ordinary Heroes”
When: Nov. 16 (7 p.m.), Nov. 17 (2 p.m.), Nov. 18 (7 p.m.)
Where: Watertown High School, 9360 Sparta Pike in Watertown
Tickets: $7 for students and adults, $5 for veterans, purchased at the door