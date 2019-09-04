The Empower Me Center recently received a donation of a 2012 Ford van — valued at $11,500 — for its young adult program, Day Dreamers.
Kevin Berta of Express Pull N Save was eating at Zaxby’s and asked about the young adults that were also dining there as part of Empower Me Center’s program. He heard about the activities offered at the Day Dreamers program.
“He was so moved by the stories, he asked what the needs were. He left that day and said he was going to get us a van. We are so thankful and blessed by this man. To be witness to a need and be moved to do something about it is so incredibly generous on his part,” Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill said. “We are excited to be able to now serve more individuals through this program because of the new van. The young adults love it and have named it ‘Stan the Van.’ ”
The Day Dreamers program is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-2 pm. Some activities have included a trip to Nashville to watch the Predators practice, to the Jimmy Floyd Family Center to swim, visiting the playground at parks across Middle Tennessee and a trip to the Adventure Science Museum.
Other activities have included trips to the movies, dining at restaurants and going to the store to get ingredients to bake goodies for local first responders.
Day Dreamers will eventually be a five-day per week program once the Empower Me Center is built. The group is currently raising funds to build facilities on their land on South Hartmann Drive.
“It’s all about being out and about and active in the community and enjoying life,” Hill said.
Empower Me Center is a nonprofit organization serving children and young adults with disabilities. It offers a summer camp and other year-round recreational opportunities.