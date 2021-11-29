A revitalized mural in Lebanon is set to be unveiled Wednesday at 1 p.m. by the Wilson County Convention Visitors Bureau after it was vandalized earlier this year.
Fiona Hayward and Eliza Felos completed the original mural in three days in 2016. The mural is located under a bridge along the Don Fox Park walking trail under Castle Heights Avenue.
The duo said the idea to do the “Sea of Space” mural rose from the graffiti that previously decorated the underpass and the idea to beautify the area.
"My friend Eliza's mom normally runs in the park," Hayward said in 2016. "She was looking around at the graffiti and said, 'Somebody needs to do something about this.' "
The revitalized mural, dubbed Underground Galaxy, has most of the same features as the original, including a space-themed galaxy background with sea animals, a Nashville skyline and people doing activities.
The Wilson County CVB and Lebanon Parks and Recreation department partnered together to bring back Hayward and Felos to recreate the mural. It was one of the last murals in Wilson County that was created before the Wilson County CVB’s #PaintWilCo initiative, which launched in 2019.
The mural is being presented by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and matching funds from the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.