Cumberland University announced that Dr. Wright C. Pinson has been elected to the Board of Trust.
Pinson currently serves as Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He helped develop and organize the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, a 69-hospital affiliated system covering Tennessee and surrounding states and serves as president and chairman of its board.
Pinson also serves Vanderbilt University School of Medicine as Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, Professor of Surgery, Professor of Nursing and a Professor of Management at the Owen Graduate School of Business.
Pinson graduated from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He trained in general surgery and directed the Vanderbilt Transplant Center for 18 years.