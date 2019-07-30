Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials are expected to announce this week that their acquisition of Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon officially begins on Wednesday, Aug. 1.
The facility is expected to be renamed Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. Some Tennova staff also said Vanderbilt officials and personnel would begin the transformation Aug. 1.
In April, VUMC announced its purchase of Tennova, a two-campus facility licenses for 245 beds, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, Inc.
The parties signed a definitive agreement for the sale of the facility and related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.
In a news release in April announcing the sale, VUMC officials said the company would hire all Tennova employees who are in good standing when the hospital’s transfer of ownership is complete. The hospital is currently staffed by more than 200 community physicians and employs approximately 600 administrators, nurses and support personnel.
In 2017, Tennova admitted more than 5,000 patients, provided more than 65,000 outpatient visits and saw nearly 6,700 surgeries and 600 births.