Some services and practices are expected to continue at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, while expansion and increased services are expected to come with the recent acquisition.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center completed its acquisition of the Tennova Healthcare - Lebanon last week, which includes a two-campus facility licensed for 245 beds.
The acquisition also includes physician clinic operations and outpatient services including Vanderbilt Surgery Center, Vanderbilt Sleep Disorders Center, Vanderbilt Primary Care, Vanderbilt Primary Care Walk-In and Vanderbilt Gastroenterology.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has already begun its assimilation into the community as Dr. Wright C. Pinson, Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer, recently joined Cumberland University’s Board of Trusts.
The connection between Cumberland University nursing program students and 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy. will continue as students will continue to study and train at the new Vanderbilt facility, according to Pinson.
VUMC leaders also said building expansions, employee growth and service expansion are likely for the facility, although a noticeable improvement in overall service experience for customers could take a few years.
New services could include urology, obstetrics, radiation oncology and gynecology. Changes in medical personnel, including surgeons and specialists, are possible with the transition.
VUMC officials said the company would hire all Tennova employees who were in good standing at the time of the official acquisition last week. The hospital was staffed by more than 200 physicians and employs approximately 600 administrators, nurses and support personnel.
In 2016, Tennova Healthcare announced its expansion into Wilson County when it changed the facility’s name to Tennova Healthcare - Lebanon from University Medical Center. The move did not include a change in ownership or operations.
In 2017, Tennova admitted more than 5,000 patients, provided more than 65,000 outpatient visits and saw nearly 6,700 surgeries and 600 births.