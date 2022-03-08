Vanderbilt LifeFlight has moved its fixed wing air ambulance to the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
A news release from Vanderbilt said the airplane medical service is moving from Nashville International Airport because of continued expansion at that airport.
The Lebanon Municipal Airport was chosen for several reasons including Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s commitment to Wilson County. Vanderbilt has a hospital, a ground ambulance base and now its airplane base in Lebanon.
Moving the airplane to the Lebanon airport will allow for crews to respond more quickly to emergency requests, the news release said.
“We no longer have to wait in line for someone to pull our aircraft out of the hanger or refuel,” Keith Evans, MSN, Air Medical transport manager with Vanderbilt LifeFlight, said in the news release. “The Lebanon airport has ILS and GPS approach. And its proximity to Nashville, along with less traffic for getting in and out, made it the perfect spot.”
The base has a staff of five pilots, two mechanics and 10 medical crew members. Staff are onsite 24/7.
LifeFlight had a presence at the Lebanon Airport from 2004-2020, with its helicopter (LifeFlight 1) based there. That aircraft was moved to Gallatin in 2020.
Vanderbilt LifeFlight started offering airplane service in 2004. The airplane transports patients to destinations in the United States for elective or emergency flights.
The medically configured Pilatus PC-12 has a range of 1,742 miles, can cruise at altitudes of up to 30,000 feet and at speeds approaching 300 miles per hour. The PC-12 can take-off from, and land on, runways as short as 3,000 feet, making it an ideal aircraft for use in rural communities.
The flight crew is trained to transport neonatal, pediatric and adult patients, as well as high risk obstetrics, multisystem trauma and burn patients, and organ transplant recipients. The program also performs repatriation flights. The aircraft is equipped with a multi-function ventilator, cardiac monitors, medical oxygen, compressed medical air, IV pumps and an array of medications.