Some of the motorcycles ridden by participants in the Run for the Wall veterans memorial event were parked at the Wilson County Veterans Museum on Monday. The riders’ route took them through Wilson County.
ADRIENNE KOCH
Motorcycle riders participating in the Run to the Wall veterans memorial event fill up their gas tanks at Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop in Lebanon Monday. About $2,300 was donated to help pay for the gas.
A group of motorcycle riders traveled through Lebanon on Monday as part of the annual Run for the Wall event.
Since 1987, each May motorcycle riders embark on a journey across the U.S to honor veterans. There are three routes that all end in Washington with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The group also visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
Riders are welcome to join at any point even if they are not a veteran. More than 1,500 riders participate each year. About 350 of them filled up their gas tanks at Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop in Lebanon on Monday after their visit to the Wilson County Veterans Museum. Approximately $2,300 was donated to pay for the fuel.
Pete Norman, owner of Uncle Pete’s, said, “I have ridden to the wall twice. It is important because we should never allow those of our brothers and sisters who have fallen to be forgotten. We should always honor their memory and remember the things that could’ve been if they had not fallen. The loss of any life is important, but the loss of a life that was given in defense of your country is precious. I would proudly serve again for my country.”
Norman, who has been active in the VFW in Wilson County, enlisted in the military when he was 17 and served as a helicopter pilot and a warrant officer in three tours of duty in Vietnam.
American Legion 231 director Keith Rowell, who said he has ridden a motorcycle in the event four times, said, “This is a protest by the Rolling Thunder group that starts in California and goes up to Washington D.C. to bring awareness to the soldiers who never came home, and the ones who came home to no one after the Vietnam War.”
Phil Friedli, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, said, “This is to support the efforts of the MIA/POW. We ride for those who can’t and along the way spread patriotism across the U.S.”
“Wilson County is home to nearly 9,000 veterans, and we have great admiration for their service. On behalf of our citizens, I would like to say that the Run For The Wall riders (are) very welcome here in our county. We hope that the riders have a safe journey and that veterans and their families will find healing through this event,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release.