Lebanon native Maj. Gary Ward headlined the annual Liberty State Bank Veterans Breakfast, which featured more than 100 veterans and military families, at the James E. Ward Ag Center last Friday.
Ward is a Lebanon High School graduate and went into military training in 1987 with the Army. He retired after more than 30 years in the military. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.
“Our military is the most diverse institute in our country — red, yellow, black and white. Ordinary folks that heard the call of duty and answered it,” Ward said. “You raised your hands. You took your oath. You left your homes, families and your lives to protect your country for freedom. We pay tribute to you, and we thank you.”
He said military spouses play a major role in the success of military members.
“My wife moved 19 times in a matter of 30-plus years,” said Ward, who called her a strong woman. “She endured career interruptions and many moving trucks pulling up. With all of that, Katie was truly vital to the success of my career.”