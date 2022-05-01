It is going to be an unsettled weather week across Middle Tennessee with at least a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms every day through Friday.
It is going to be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s so the atmosphere will be unstable. Any of the storms could become very heavy especially during the heat of the day.
It continues to look like our temperatures will be above normal every month from May through August with July likely being the hottest month of the summer.
During tornado season you hear the TORCON Index mentioned by me and the folks at The Weather Channel. The index indicates in a percentage the chance of a tornado striking within 50 miles of the location.
So, if you heard that we have a tornado index of 5 in this area that would mean a 50% chance of a tornado striking within 50 miles of here. Anything from 4 up is worrisome but when a level of 6 or above is reached, you know you are in the danger zone.
On April 29, 1909, the deadliest tornado outbreak ever in Middle Tennessee hit from the evening hours on April 29 into the early morning hours on April 30, killing 52 people. An F4 tornado hit Giles and Lincoln counties, killing 31. An F3 tornado struck Hickman and Williamson counties, killing 17, and injuring 43. Four people were killed by an F3 tornado east of Clarksville.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.