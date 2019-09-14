Gold is the traditional gift given on a 50th anniversary, and the Watertown Public Library kept true to tradition with gold streamers, balloons and other decorations Tuesday, Sept. 3 when it celebrated the golden occasion.
Head librarian Pam Wiggins, who celebrated her 12th anniversary with the library in March, greeted each reception guest with a big smile and open arms.
“As we grow up, we always dream to find our niche, just where we are supposed to be and what we’re supposed to be doing,” Wiggins said. “I’ve gone through so many things. I never did pass the Praxis to teach, and it hurt me so bad because I didn’t. But I’m glad now that I didn’t, because I wouldn’t be here. And the love is here.
“This is where my niche is; this is where I’m supposed to be, and this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
A full spread of food and giveaways from Wiggins’ collection of library donations were highlights for guests as they celebrated the anniversary.
“This place was full,” Wiggins said. “The people are coming in and saying thank you and we appreciate it. They know when they come in here looking for a book or whatever it is, they are looking for, they know I’m going to do everything in my power to find it. If I can find it one way or another, I will find it. They know they can depend on me.
“I have helped people find food, a house or an apartment. I help people with the computers fill out applications and file paperwork …They trust me.”
Wiggins also reminisced about the thousands of children who graced the doors of the library and found joy in a good book.
“When I came in, I’ve had kids younger than (6 years old) who were here, and now they are graduating high school and moving on to college,” she said. “They were like my kids, and that’s the way I treated them all. I treat all the kids the same. I don’t care where they come from. They all get treated the same.”
William Taylor, a member of the Wilson County Library Board since its inception, recalled a first-person account of the library’s humble beginnings.
“Joe Scott used to run the drug store here, and the regional library bus came around. He had a couple of shelves in the front window of his store that he had library books on them,” Taylor said. “He was going to retire, and I was in the Jaycees at the time. We got to talking about needing a library here if he was going to close. I was elected chairman of a committee to see about getting that done. The Watertown city bunch was over here redoing the building over here upstairs over the offices.
The city renovated a section of the second floor above the old City Hall on the square and did it in kind for its portion of the initial funding for the library. The county provided the remaining funds to get the library going. Those same city-county partnerships remain to this day to fund the public libraries in Watertown, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.
On Aug. 18, 1983, patrons entered the Watertown-Wilson County Hamblen Bell Public Library for the first time at its current location on the square, just a few hundred feet from its first home.
In 2002, the Mary Margaret and Mattie Terry Hamblen estates and a grant from Charles Albert and Elaine Bell funded the purchase of an adjacent building, which allowed for the library to double in size. The library currently has an annual circulation of about 23,000 items and offers a number of programs, including the Girls Who Code Club.
“This is one of our great assets in our community, and it is a pure treasure right here on the square for people from this town or surrounding towns,” Watertown mayor Mike Jennings said. “It’s always been welcome here. People have used it, and it just continues to grow. That’s a good sign. It’s a real treasure.”