Watertown community members gathered with first responders across Wilson County last Wednesday to pay tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings welcomed the crowd, and the Watertown High School choir directed by Scott Corley sang the national anthem to start the noon observance at the city’s outdoor pavilion.
“Most of these young people … fell into three categories,” Jennings said. “They were either babies, toddlers or they weren’t even here yet. And there’s going to be more and more of that every year. The audience is going to be of people who did not experience that day. So, I think it’s important that we continue to remember that for a lot of reasons, but mostly for the young people coming on that it’s something in a history book for them.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto then led the opening prayer and offered remarks.
Hutto pointed out the four airplanes had a total of 232 passengers and 32 crewmembers who died in the terrorist attacks, but the flights were far from full capacity. Hutto said nearly 500 people would have died had the planes been full.
“I’d like to think the good Lord had a part in saving the lives of those who were not in those empty seats,” Hutto said.
Jennings then introduced the guest speaker, Jim Diffenderfer, director of the Wilson County Health Department and Watertown First Presbyterian Church minister. Diffenderfer shared how he spent his Sept. 11, 2001, along with the changes he’s witnessed firsthand in public health since that time.
Diffenderfer said he was at a Students Taking A Right Stand quarterly meeting in Nashville 18 years ago.
“I can remember vividly the Ingram’s manager for the dining room coming in during our meeting and telling us something tragic has happened in New York City,” Diffenderfer said. “And after hearing that, I remember the silence. There was a television she turned on in the boardroom, and naturally our meeting was over. Everyone stayed glued to the television. I remember the feeling of uncertainty …”
Diffenderfer said the facial expressions of many people – from the first responders to the survivors to President George W. Bush – remain etched in his memory.
“I have a Brooks Brothers suit on this afternoon, and Brooks Brothers in Manhattan was a morgue during that time,” Diffenderfer said.
Diffenderfer said the days that followed the attack were memorable, as well. He said he recalled his son’s youth football coach calling for the team to practice on the Thursday following the attacks to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“We were at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet, and the sun had just set,” he said. “All of a sudden across the sky flew a C-130, and everyone stopped and looked up. For those of you who remember when a plane flew by during that time, we all stopped, and we all looked up. We did not forget. Now I know why when, as a young person, my grandfather who served our country as a Marine in both World War II and the Korean Conflict would oftentimes run out of his rural home when an airplane would go by, and he would look up. He remembered Pearl Harbor.”
Diffenderfer said the public health agenda changed, too. He said before 2001, the Centers for Disease Control did not fund states for public health preparedness. After the attacks, however, Congress appropriated funds to all states to strengthen their public health preparedness capabilities. The CDC also designed a stockpile strategy for medications to be dispersed in event of an emergency following the Sept. 11 attack.
The observance concluded with the Watertown High School concert band’s performance of “On a Hymnsong” by Phillip Bliss, and the choir sang “Ave Maria.”